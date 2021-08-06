Canada and Saskatchewan announce a $5.3 million investment in potable water infrastructure in Outlook

REGINA, SK, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Saskatchewan continue to invest in infrastructure during this unprecedented time to enhance citizens' quality of life, meet the needs of communities, and create jobs to address the impact of COVID-19.

Today, the Honourable Jim Carr, Minister and Special Representative for the Prairies, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Don McMorris, Saskatchewan's Minister of Government Relations, announced more than $5.3 million in federal-provincial funding to improve the Town of Outlook's potable water infrastructure. The project is funded under the Green Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

The water treatment plant in the Town of Outlook is being upgraded to increase the community's access to safe and reliable drinking water. Upgrades include the addition of UV disinfection, improving flow through the reservoirs, and constructing a new raw water intake in the South Saskatchewan River. Investments in potable water infrastructure are essential to build healthier and more resilient communities.

Providing communities with reliable and sustainable infrastructure is a shared priority for both governments. The Government of Canada is investing more than $2.9 million in the project, conditional on Indigenous consultation requirements being met, and the Government of Saskatchewan is funding over $2.4 million. The municipality is also contributing more than $1.9 million. Funding recipients are responsible for any additional project costs.

"The Government of Canada is investing $2.9 million through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to upgrade the Town of Outlook's water treatment plant. This project will ensure residents have reliable access to potable water for years to come and is another example of what we can accomplish when all orders of government work together to advance our shared priorities."

The Honourable Jim Carr, Minister and Special Representative for the Prairies, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of Saskatchewan is committed to supporting local economies, creating jobs, and ensuring all Saskatchewan communities remain strong as we recover together from the effects of the pandemic. We are proud to invest over $2.4 million in this critical infrastructure project that will serve residents and businesses in Outlook with reliable, long-term access to safe drinking water."

The Honourable Don McMorris, Saskatchewan's Minister of Government Relations

"It gives me great pleasure to speak on behalf of the citizens of the Town of Outlook today. We are excited to be chosen to participate in the ICIP program to establish a sustainable raw water source that will not only serve the Town of Outlook, but the tourism and recreation partners accessing both raw and treated water at the Outlook and District Golf Course and the Outlook Regional Park. This project will also benefit our rural partners accessing treated water who are located in the Rural Municipality of Rudy, as well as the raw water access supplied to our partners at Outlook West Regional Pipeline Authority serving the Village of Milden and the Dinsmore and Milden Hutterite colonies.

In addition to the water source, this funding will provide much needed upgrades to our water treatment plant, including replacing equipment that is at, or near, end of life. Without the ICIP grant funds from the federal and provincial governments, Outlook Town Council would likely not have been able to proceed with a project of this cost and importance. With this grant, council and staff are able to leverage reserve funds, funds already set aside through utility surpluses over the years, and budget surpluses in the near future to keep the utility profitable and offer services at affordable rates over the long term."

Maureen Weiterman, Mayor of the Town of Outlook

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

In Saskatchewan, the Government of Canada has invested more than $969 million in over 550 infrastructure projects since 2015 under the Investing in Canada Plan.

