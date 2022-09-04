Canada rocked by multiple deadly stabbings in Saskatchewan

·1 min read

At least 10 people have been killed and another 15 injured in a stabbing rampage in Canada's central Saskatchewan province, police say.

The victims were found in 13 locations, including in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon.

Two suspects that police identified as Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, are on the run and considered armed and dangerous.

Residents have been told to shelter in place under a dangerous person alert.

"Do not leave a secure location. Use caution allowing others into your residence," Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Saskatchewan said, urging residents not to pick up hitchhikers.

"The suspects may be in black Nissan Rogue [vehicle]," the police said, warning anyone who sees the men or the car to stay away and call police.

At news briefing later on Sunday, Saskatchewan RCMP's commanding officer Rhonda Blackmore warned that there could be more injured people who had taken themselves to hospital.

She said that some people may have been targeted by the two men, while others were "attacked randomly".

Ms Blackmore revealed that the first report about a stabbing was received by emergency services at 05:40 local time on Sunday (11:40 GMT) in the provincial capital city of Regina. This was quickly followed by more calls.

An initial local alert has now been expanded to cover the entire province and James Smith Cree Nation has issued a state of emergency.

"Their location and direction of travel is unknown. This is why we need everyone in the province to stay vigilant," Ms Blackmore told the media.

"If you see the suspects or their vehicle, do not approach them, immediately leave the area and call 911."

Map
Map
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings in Saskatchewan, Canada: Police

    Police in Saskatchewan, Canada, say two suspects are on the run after 10 people were killed and 15 were injured in stabbings at 13 different locations Sunday. Royal Canadian Mounted Police Saskatchewan identified Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson as the two suspects in the stabbings.

  • Thick Smoke Billows Near Northern California Town as Destructive Wildfire Rages On

    The Mill Fire burning in Siskiyou County, California, was 4,254 acres and 25 percent contained on Sunday, September 4, according to Cal Fire.This footage, posted to Instagram by Elizabeth Parker, shows smoke from the fire billowing into the sky as she drove through the city of Weed on Friday.“We grabbed everything we could and loaded the Audi with the animals and Tatum and got the hell out,” read a caption accompanying the video.On Sunday morning, Cal Fire said three civilians were injured and 411 structures were threatened due to the fire. Credit: Elizabeth Parker via Storyful

  • Suspects named in Canada stabbings that left 10 dead, at least 15 hurt

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian police on Sunday said they were on the hunt for two suspects believed to have killed 10 people and injured at least 15 others in stabbings at 13 locations in the Saskatchewan province. Police officials named Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson as the two suspects. The officials said the suspects were last seen traveling in a black Nissan Rogue and last spotted in the city of Regina, about 320 km (200 miles) south of the attacks.

  • Cops Say He Left His Toddler in Hot Car for Hours—on Purpose

    GoFundMeA 1-year-old boy died in a hot car after his father left him there—on purpose—for five hours, Ohio police said. The temperature outside was 87 degrees when little Kyler Parrott was strapped into his car seat with nothing to drink and no air conditioning on Thursday, according to authorities. “We estimate that would’ve made the interior of the car about 130 degrees,” Det. Capt. Ty Norris of the New Philadelphia Police Department told WJW.Norris said Tyler’s mother was at work and his fath

  • Pismo Beach woman arrested after report she tried to run over a child with her car

    Multiple agencies assisted in the search for the suspect, which lasted from Friday afternoon into Saturday morning.

  • Just Stop Oil protesters leave Grays tunnel after 13 days

    Three arrests are made after a campaign aimed at disrupting a delivery route to a nearby oil terminal.

  • Canada take alternate route to women's hockey gold at world championship

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijin

  • Olivia Pratt-Korbel: CCTV released of another man as police continue to hunt killer

    Detectives investigating the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool have released footage of another man seen in the area as they continue the search for her killer. Merseyside Police shared a clip of a man with short hair in a bright jacket, appealing for anyone who saw him, or knows his name, to come forward. "We believe he may have important information that could help us catch her killer," the force said on Twitter.

  • After 50 years, westslope cutthroat trout return to lake in Banff National Park

    For the first time in 50 years, westslope cutthroat trout are swimming in Hidden Lake again — a feat of conservation that Parks Canada experts have worked on for more than a decade to achieve. Nestled high up in the Skoki Valley of Banff National park, specialists laboured through trial and error to restore habitat ideal for Alberta's native, and at-risk, westslope cutthroat trout. This summer, thousands of fishlings strong enough to survive in the wild are swimming free in the lake again. "I ju

  • Man who 'came to the aid' of young female in violent altercation killed in Bradford

    A man was killed Sunday morning in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury after trying to help a young female who was involved in an altercation, South Simcoe Police say. Police said officers found a man at around 4:30 a.m. on Holland Street West near its intersection with Deer Run Crescent. He was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering a fatal injury. A male suspect later surrendered to police and there is no threat to public safety, police said. He was taken into custody on a charge of se

  • Stabbings in Canada kill 10, wound 15; suspects at large

    A series of stabbings in two communities in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan left 10 people dead and 15 wounded, authorities said Sunday. Police are looking for two suspects. The stabbings took place in multiple locations on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon, police said.

  • Three men arrested in connection with Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder

    Two arrests took place in the early hours of Sunday while a third arrest was made on Sunday afternoon.

  • Inside Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis's Life With Their Royal Nanny

    Here's everything you need to know about Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis's royal nanny.

  • Emergency declared as flash flooding hits northwest Georgia

    SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas. Local news reports showed roads under water and homeowners struggling to keep water out. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon in Chattooga and Floyd Counties, directing all state resources to help with “preparation, response and recovery activities.” The National Weather Service said rainfall of up to one inch per hour was cau

  • Cyrus Mistry: Billionaire former Tata chairman dies in car crash

    The death of Cyrus Mistry is a big loss for the business world, the Indian prime minister says.

  • Man at centre of Sask. Amber Alert facing new charge: Sask. RCMP

    RCMP have laid an additional charge against a Saskatchewan man who was at the centre of an Amber Alert last month. Benjamin Martin Moore is facing a single count of breach of a weapons prohibition order, after investigators located and seized three crossbows, as well as multiple arrows and arrowheads, from Moore's residence, Saskatchewan RCMP said in a Friday news release. The weapons were found while Shaunavon RCMP were executing a search warrant at Moore's home on Aug. 11, the police news rele

  • Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

    Canada defended its title with a 2-1 win over the United States in the women's world hockey championship final Sunday. Brianne Jenner scored twice in the second period and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens made 20 saves in Canada's net. Abby Roque scored for the Americans with Nicole Hensley stopping 17 shots in the loss. The Canadians won gold in a third major international event in the span of a year. WATCH | Jenner leads Canada past U.S for world title: They edged the U.S. 3-2 in overtime just ov

  • Funeral for Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney is set for Tuesday

    A funeral will be held on Tuesday for Eli Palfreyman, the Ayr Centennials captain who died this week during a pre-season junior hockey tournament in the southern Ontario community. Palfreyman, 20, of Cambridge was named captain of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) team last week. But on Tuesday night, he collapsed in the Cens' dressing room during the second intermission of a game against the Boston Jr. Bruins. He was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead. A cause of death

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin