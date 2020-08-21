Canada Revenue Agency Restores Online Services After Cyberattack

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has resumed all of its online services after hackers stole thousands of usernames and passwords and illegally obtained government services.

The CRA disabled the services last Saturday after discovering more than 5,000 accounts had been the target of three cyberattacks. Online access to the "My Business Account" resumed Monday and all other online services have since been brought back online.

The agency responsible for collecting taxes said it regrets the impact of the cyberattacks on Canadians and has modified all of its security systems to protect against future hacks. All individuals affected by the cybersecurity breaches will receive a letter from the CRA explaining how to confirm their identity in order to protect and restore access to their online accounts.

The CRA has called for everyone using its online services to update their accounts with unique passwords that they don't use for any other purpose.