Canada Removes Gender Barrier in Figure Skating, Allowing Any 2 Athletes to Form a Team

Canada is a step closer to inclusivity in sports, with Skate Canada announcing that ice dance or pairs teams can be comprised of any two skaters in domestic competitions.

Traditionally, the definition of a "team" in figure skating includes one woman and one man, which is currently used in international competitions such as the Olympics. "We are pleased to be advancing our Skating for Everyone initiative with the updated definition of ‘team’ for pair and ice dance teams," the group wrote in a tweet.

Karen Butcher, president of Skate Canada, further shared in a statement, "By updating the definition of team, many individuals in the figure skating community in Canada will have new opportunities to embrace the sport. This change is about removing barriers to participation in skating, and we believe it will have a significant impact in ensuring all gender identities are recognized and accepted equally and without prejudice."

With the announcement, any two figure skaters can now form a team in the Podium Pathway, which is a training path for athletes looking to compete at national and international-level competitions. The latest change is part of Skate Canada's Skating for Everyone initiative, as well as its commitment to "non-discrimination based on gender identity" in skating.

