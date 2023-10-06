Canada has relocated some diplomatic staff out of India: sources

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Prime Minister Justin Trudeau upon his arrival at the Bharat Mandapam convention center for the G20 Summit in New Delhi on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Evan Vucci/Associated Press - image credit)

As Canada-India bilateral relations spiral, the Canadian government relocated some lower-level diplomatic staff stationed outside of Delhi to Kuala Lumpur and Singapore over the last several weeks, multiple sources tell CBC News.

CBC can also confirm that India's government has given Canada until Tuesday to reduce its diplomatic footprint at the High Commission in New Delhi by about 40 people. India's government is threatening to revoke the diplomatic immunity of additional staff who are not gone by the Oct. 10 deadline, sources say.

Canada's decision to relocate diplomatic staff stationed outside of Delhi is not directly related to the demand this week from India for Canada to reduce its diplomatic footprint.

The sources spoke to CBC News on the condition they not be named. This report confirms information reported by the Financial Times and CTV News earlier this week.

Canada-India relations soured last month after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada's national security apparatus has reason to believe "agents of the Indian government" were involved in the fatal shooting of Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India has denied any role in Nijjar's killing and has called Trudeau's accusation "absurd" and "unsubstantiated."

Nijjar, who was vocal advocate for an independent Sikh homeland in northern India to be called Khalistan, was shot dead in June outside of a gurdwara in Surrey, B.C.

The government of India branded Nijjar a terrorist in 2020 and accused him of leading a militant separatist group, an accusation his supporters deny.

Global Affairs Canada says that "due to security and operational considerations," the department is unable to confirm the details of India's request of Canada to reduce its diplomatic footprint, or of Canada's move to relocate some diplomatic staff.

Earlier this week, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said it's important for Canada to have a "strong diplomatic footprint in India" during this diplomatic crisis.