Canada reclaims world junior crown on Steenbergen's surprise winner

Tyler Steenbergen, in just before the bell.

With 100 seconds left in regulation in Friday’s Gold Medal Final versus Sweden at the World Junior Hockey Championship in Buffalo, the only Canadian forward without a goal to that point – and who was limited to just a few shifts in the contest – cut to the net and steered in the tournament’s decisive goal on a brilliant feed from Conor Timmins.





Steenbergen’s winner, seconds later insured at 3-1 with an empty-net goal from Alex Formenton, saw Canada seize its second gold medal in the last four years, and record 17th all time.