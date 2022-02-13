Canada protests sound common refrain: 'We stand for freedom'

MIKE HOUSEHOLDER, TED SHAFFREY and KATHLEEN FOODY
·5 min read

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — Canadians who have occupied downtown Ottawa, disrupted travel and trade with the U.S. and inspired copycat protests from New Zealand to the Netherlands sound a common note when asked about their motivation: Decisions about their health shouldn't be made by the government.

“We stand for freedom,” said Karen Driedger, 40, who home-schools her kids and attended protests in Ottawa and Windsor. “We believe that it should be everyone’s personal decision what they inject into their bodies.”

The refrain isn't new to a pandemic-weary world, two years after the COVID-19 virus prompted curfews and closures, face-mask mandates and debates over vaccine requirements. Still, the timing of the protests has raised some eyebrows, since they began just as many of the toughest pandemic-era restrictions were being lifted across Canada, the U.S. and Europe; experts say antipathy toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is a significant underlying force.

The in-your-face protests that have fueled frustrations around the country and world have been aided by publicity and support from far-right and anti-vaccine groups. And influential Americans such as former U.S. President Donald Trump and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk have rallied behind the protesters.

Most Canadians have been supportive of the pandemic restrictions, which health officials have stressed are necessary to protect the public from a virus that has killed at least 5.8 million people globally. The vast majority of Canadians are vaccinated, and the COVID-19 death rate is one-third that of the United States.

Trudeau has labeled the protesters a “fringe,” and authorities have braced for violence because some have expressed hope that the rally will become the Canadian equivalent of last January's riot at the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.

The Canadian “freedom convoy” was announced last month by a group founded by a QAnon conspiracy theory supporter and other organizers, and includes the ex-leader of Alberta's far-right Maverick Party.

Protesters who spoke to The Associated Press this week defended their actions and argued that they represent many more frustrated residents.

Don Stephens, a 65-year-old retired graphic designer, said he’s come into Ottawa twice to show support for protesters there. He views them as representatives of a “silent majority that had been longing to have their voice heard.”

Mat Mackenzie, a 36-year-old trucker from Ontario, said he’s been among the protesters in Ottawa for 15 days, feeling “a duty” to show his opposition. Citizens should be in charge of making decisions around masks, vaccines and other COVID mitigation efforts, not government officials, he said.

“I can tell you 90% of truckers here are likely vaccinated. We’re here for freedom of choice," Mackenzie said. "And that’s what we’re here to fight for.”

Michael Kempa, a criminology professor at the University of Ottawa, said there are two faces of the protest. It isn't just about vaccine mandates and other COVID restrictions; organizers have said they want to oust Trudeau’s Liberal government and be part of forming a new one, he said.

“In many ways, the friendly face protesters are acting as the foot soldiers of the organizers,” Kempa said. “We are seeing a huge amount of misinformation. People who are legitimately angry are being manipulated by the protest leadership.”

Many Canadians have been outraged over the crude behavior of some demonstrators. Some urinated on the National War Memorial and danced on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, while others carried signs and flags with swastikas and used the statue of Canadian hero Terry Fox to display an anti-vaccine statement, sparking widespread condemnation.

The images of protests across Canada have ignited copycats elsewhere.

In Paris, police prevented a threatened blockade of the French capital on Saturday. But a few dozen vehicles were able to disrupt traffic on the famed Champs-Elysees, prompting police to fire tear gas to disperse the crowd.

"The convoys are for the restoring of our liberties,” said Pierre-Louis Garnier, a 64-year-old who attended a protest in Paris on Friday to welcome an anticipated convoy that never materialized.

In the Netherlands, dozens of trucks and other vehicles, some waving Canadian flags, have descended on The Hague, the historic Dutch parliamentary complex.

“We are living now in police state,” said Hans Evenstain, a 76-year-old protester said Sunday. “That’s not a good life anymore. We want to move freely and that’s why we are here for us and for our children and our grandchildren.”

In Belgium, federal police were urging people to avoid Brussels on Monday, when a convoy is expected to gather in the country's capital, and the headquarters of the 27-nation European Union.

In the New Zealand capital of Wellington, authorities have turned to blasting Barry Manilow songs and the 90s dance hit “Macarena” on loop to break up a convoy of protesters encamped outside Parliament this week.

In Windsor, where protesters had blocked the entrance to the Ambassador Bridge that is a crucial conduit for the auto industry in both the U.S. and Canada, police moved to end the demonstration Sunday, arresting about a dozen protesters and beginning to tow vehicles.

Before Sunday's crackdown, the shutdown often had the feel of a block party.

Protesters milled about, carrying Canadian flags affixed to the ends of hockey sticks while music blared and food was handed out. They put up signs bearing slogans such as “Freedom Is Essential,” “Say No To Mandatory Vaccines” and “End Mandates.”

Troy Holman, a 32-year-old Windsor resident who has been at the protest every day since its start on Monday, said he believes the government overreached with its COVID-19 restrictions, which negatively impacted his wife’s small business.

“If we weren’t doing something such as this, no one would pay attention to us,” he said Saturday. “Unfortunately, we have to be here, because this is what’s going to get the attention of the government.”

____

Shaffrey reported from Ottawa and Foody reported from Chicago. Associated Press reporters Rob Gillies in Toronto, Elaine Ganley in Paris, and Thomas Adamson in The Hague contributed to this story.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ambassador Bridge Quiet as Ontario Police Clear Protesters and Vehicles

    Officials continued to clear protesters and vehicles near the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario, as demonstrations continued for a seventh consecutive day on Sunday, February 13.Windsor Police said on Sunday that several arrests were made and multiple vehicles within the demonstration area were seized.This footage, taken by Brendan Gutenschwager, shows quiet scenes near the Ambassador Bridge on Sunday morning. Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful

  • Super Bowl betting: Bettor places 3 separate $1 million bets on Rams

    One bettor is extremely invested in the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That You Should Add to Your TFSA Account

    Given their healthy growth prospects, these three Canadian stocks could be an excellent addition to your TFSA account. The post 3 Top Growth Stocks That You Should Add to Your TFSA Account appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Greek farmers threaten to block highways in energy protest

    LARISSA, Greece (AP) — Greek farmers say they are determined to shut down all the country’s major highways to protest rising energy costs. At a gathering south of the city of Larissa in central Greece, they decided Sunday to demand a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. As all of Europe is facing rising energy costs, Greek farmers are demanding subsidies to reduce their fuel costs and an end to the electricity price adjustment cost, which reflects changes in the price of oil an

  • See Everyone Celebrating in L.A. Ahead of Super Bowl LVI

    Before the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals face off at SoFi Stadium, see how celebs are celebrating Sunday's Big Game

  • Wave of COVID-19 mandate protests sweeps southwestern Ontario

    A wave of convoys against COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates rolled across towns and cities in southwestern Ontario, with protesters saying they support larger demonstrations in Ottawa, Toronto and Windsor, Ont. Under the Bluewater Bridge in Sarnia, Ont., a dozen protesters held Canadian flags while waving and honking to their American counterparts across the St. Clair River in Port Huron, Michigan, emboldened by the show of support. "This is going to get bigger and bigger and bigger. It's not j

  • Police peacefully disperses anti-covid protests at US-Canadian border

    The protests at the Ambassador Bridge in Ottawa and elsewhere have been aimed at vaccine mandates and other coronavirus restrictions.View on euronews

  • Canada bridge protesters cleared by police after a week of disruption

    Police on the Canadian side of a key US border crossing clear protesters after a week of disruption.

  • Donald Trump used a Secret Service agent's phone to call Melania Trump after the Stormy Daniels allegations broke: report

    The Secret Service agent whose phone was used by then-President Trump was unhappy with the manner in which his device was used, according to CNN.

  • 5 TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now for Strong Overall Returns

    The stock market is recovering from its bearishness. Now is the time to buy these five TSX stocks and increase portfolio returns. The post 5 TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now for Strong Overall Returns appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • U.S. officials won't confirm reports on possible Russia invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Senior U.S. officials on Sunday said they could not confirm reports that U.S. intelligence indicates that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine on Wednesday, but said they would try to prevent any "surprise attack" by sharing what they knew of Russia's plans. White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan repeated that a Russian invasion https://graphics.reuters.com/RUSSIA-UKRAINE/dwpkrkwkgvm could begin any day and President Joe Biden has said he will support Ukraine after any invasion and defend NATO territory.

  • Tom Brady jokes about his rare Super Bowl Sunday free time

    Tom Brady played in five of the previous seven Super Bowls.

  • MTG Should Be an Embarrassment, Not a GOP Superstar

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Besat; GettyDid springtime come early?In recent days, there have been signs that the Republican Party’s support for Donald Trump—frozen rock-solid in time since 2016—may be thawing.Mike Pence, the former vice president, said “Trump is wrong” for suggesting that he (Pence) could have unilaterally overturned the 2020 election. Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called Jan. 6 a “violent insurrection.” Both men lived to tell the tale.What

  • Angry truckers paralyzed Canada's capital. It could happen here too

    Ottawa has become the center of a global populist backlash against vaccine mandates and, more broadly, liberal governments.

  • USA seizes control of Group A with win over Canada in men's hockey

    Hockey Canada's unblemished run in Beijing is over.

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G

  • Wizards' Beal to have season-ending wrist surgery

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal will have surgery on his left wrist and miss the rest of the regular season. The Wizards said Beal was re-evaluated by a specialist in New York on Tuesday and the decision was made along with his representation to have the procedure. “Despite the last 10 days of getting intensive treatment and rehab on my wrist, it became clear that I would not be able to compete to my standards or to the level that our team and our fans deserve,” Beal said

  • Beijing punishes traders in Olympic souvenir crackdown

    BEIJING (AP) — Police are punishing Chinese traders for cashing in by reselling scarce dolls of Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at up to 10 times retail price. Buyers stood in line overnight in freezing weather and emptied store shelves after the Winter Games opened Feb. 4. News reports say factory employees were called back from their Lunar New Year holiday to make more panda mascots. Three people in Beijing were sentenced to unspecified “administrative penalties” for reselling souvenirs at pric