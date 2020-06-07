Photos, Video From Anti-Black Racism Protests Across Canada

From rainy Prince George, B.C. to cloudy Whitehorse to the blue skies of St. John’s, Canadians gathered at protests across the country to join a worldwide call to action against racial injustice and police brutality.

The demonstrations are spurred by the killing last month of George Floyd, a Black man who died during an arrest by a white police officer over an alleged $20 counterfeit bill.

A few days after Floyd’s death, a Black woman named Regis Korchinski-Paquet died in the presence of Toronto police when they responded to a call to resolve a family conflict.

These events have forced Canadians to revaluate their own experiences and attitudes towards with racism.

While much attention has been focused on large crowds in big cities including Toronto, Vancouver and Winnipeg, the groundswell has reached smaller places in Canada over the last few days.

In one of the most conservative towns in Canada, we still got out to march for Black Lives Matter in Grande Prairie, AB. #BlackLivesMatter #BLM pic.twitter.com/OCz37blMvF — Ben Dover (@BenDoverTrum) June 6, 2020

Standing in solidarity with you, #blm. @townofajax has one of the largest black communities in Canada. It's vital that we address antiblackness in our families, neighborhoods, communities and even within ourselves to keep our black communities safe. Black lives matter. pic.twitter.com/iwRESlE6vZ — Armi De Francia (@a_defrancia) June 6, 2020

My Son and Daughter and Friend attended the BLM Protest in St. John's Newfoundland today. pic.twitter.com/2YZWiofQQU — Suzanne Kilfoy (@susankilfoy) June 6, 2020

A rally against racism drew a large crowd to Maffeo Sutton Park in Nanaimo on Friday as similar demonstrations took place around Canada and the world, calling for an end to institutionalized racism. #BLM #Nanaimo #Peacefulprotest #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/TnfT0Hyuzt — Tyler Hay (@_hay_tyler) June 6, 2020

So proud of everyone today in Arnprior. We spoke up and showed up. #BlackLivesMatter #Arnprior #blm #Canada (also that’s my kid leading the crowd) ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TqmSIrJNs1 — Candice Nault (@BonafideC) June 7, 2020

Speeches are now being made by BIPOC community leaders and one speaker just said “Canada is not immune to racism,” to which the crowd erupted into loud applause. #BlackLivesMatter #IndigenousLivesMatter #BLM #yql pic.twitter.com/RsTQuBmEYC — Taz Dhaliwal (@taz_dhaliwal) June 5, 2020

Bow Valley raises fist at Black Lives Matter rallies https://t.co/HtJBCukkCP pic.twitter.com/pwWl6B0JEt — RockyMountainOutlook (@rmoutlook) June 6, 2020

Proud of the people of Victoria tonight. I’m from the type of place where my graduating high school class of 350 had about 15 black students... so to see a strong, peaceful, respectful turnout tonight was really amazing.



(P.S. Canada is NOT innocent in this by any means.) #BLM pic.twitter.com/LnGnnKYHOW — Hosp. 🔌 (@Hospey) June 2, 2020

Toronto

Thousands of protestors march down Yonge Street in Toronto on June 5, 2020. The protest was one of several against anti-Black racism that took place in Canada.

Toronto

Protesters demanded justice for Regis Korchinski-Paquet, a Black woman who died in the presence of Toronto police. The march on June 5, 2020 was also in solidarity with protests in the U.S. for George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by a white police officer while handcuffed in Minneapolis in May.

Ottawa

People take part in an anti-racism protest on Parliament Hill during in Ottawa on Friday, June 5, 2020.

Ottawa

Ottawa

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes a knee during an 8 minute and 46 second silence as he takes part in an anti-racism protest on Parliament Hill on June 5, 2020. He is joined by Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Ahmed Hussen, left and Liberal MP Greg Fergus, right.

London, Ont.

An estimated 10,000 Londoners gathered in Victoria Park and then took to the streets to protest anti-black racism and police brutality, in London, Ont. on June 6, 2020.

London, Ont.

Protesters march down the streets of London, Ont. holding signs on June 6, 2020.

London, Ont.

Police escort a man who entered the crowd in opposition to the protest in London, Ont on June 6, 2020. Punches were thrown and the man was quickly led away by organizers and police.

Vancouver

Thousands of people gather for a peaceful demonstration in support of George Floyd in Vancouver on May 31, 2020.

Vancouver

A woman holds a sign reading "Hold Police Accountable" near police officers watching as thousands of people gather for a peaceful demonstration against racism, injustice and police brutality on May 31, 2020.

Vancouver

A man holds a skateboard bearing George Floyd's name above his head as thousands of people gather for a peaceful demonstration on May 31, 2020.

Courtenay, B.C.

People gather during a We Are One rally at Simms Park in Courtenay, B.C. on June 5, 2020.

Courtenay, B.C.

Regina

Hundreds of people participate in a Black Lives Matter demonstration in front of Saskatchewan's legislative building on June 2, 2020.

Regina

Hundreds of people take a knee while participating in a Black Lives Matter demonstration in front of Saskatchewan's legislative building on June 2, 2020.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.