Canada protests: Ottawa stand-off continues as blockades cleared

·3 min read
Truck drivers and their supporters block streets during an anti vaccine mandate protest near the Parliament Buildings on February 15, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Truck drivers and their supporters block streets during an anti vaccine mandate protest near the Parliament Buildings on February 15, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

Police in Canada's capital are telling protesters to "leave the area now" as the demonstration against Covid restrictions continues.

Hundreds remain in Ottawa in defiance of the newly deployed Emergencies Act.

The warning came as the last remaining border blockade, at Emerson, Manitoba, came to an end on Wednesday.

Authorities already cleared border blockades in Coutts, Alberta; in Surrey, British Columbia; and the vital Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has taken the unprecedented step of invoking emergency powers to crack down on the demonstrations.

On Wednesday morning, Ottawa police issued leaflets warning those still in the city centre after nearly three weeks of demonstrations that blocking the streets - or assisting those doing so - face arrest.

"The people of Ottawa are being denied the lawful use, enjoyment and operation of their property and you are causing businesses to close. That is mischief under the criminal code," the leaflets said.

Many Ottawa residents are angry about the protests, which have affected local businesses and daily life. The police chief resigned this week after mounting criticism over his force's handling of the demonstration.

The new powers invoked by Mr Trudeau will be used to ban gatherings in the parts of Ottawa most affected by the protest - around Parliament Hill and nearby government buildings and war monuments - and prohibit travel to these areas.

Demonstrators will also be barred from bringing children to the Ottawa protest. Those who do so risk incurring thousands of dollars in fines as well as potential jail time.

The powers will also be used to compel the provision of essential services, namely tow truck drivers and companies to help remove vehicles from Ottawa's congested downtown.

Ottawa police have said under 400 trucks are currently parked in the city centre. Convoys arrived in the city from around Canada in late January to protest against a vaccine mandate for truckers crossing the US-Canada border. The demonstrations later spread and became about a wider opposition to pandemic restrictions.

The prime minister has maintained he has no plans to deploy the military the move the protesters.

On Wednesday, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendocino said it was essential that "progress be maintained" after the successful clearing of border crossings, where millions of dollars of trade with the US was held up.

Later that day, a convoy of several trucks suspected to be travelling to Windsor was "successfully intercepted" by authorities, according to police and Windsor's mayor.

A convoy of six or seven trucks about 250km (155 miles) outside the border city was spotted in the last 24 hours, said Windsor police Chief Pam Mizuno at a Wednesday news conference. The convoy has since circled back, she said.

Meanwhile, four protesters arrested in connection with a border blockade in Coutts have been charged with conspiring to murder Royal Canadian Mounted Police, as well as mischief by impeding the lawful use of property and weapons charges.

Seven other protesters - one as young as 18 - were arrested and charged with allegations of mischief and a weapons charge.

Some people who have donated to the protesters have faced backlash after a list of donors to the "Freedom Convoy" was leaked online.

The list includes an Ottawa business owner who was forced to shut her business down on Tuesday after receiving threats.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • INSIGHT-Hot tubs, hapless police and a bridge too far for Canada’s Trudeau

    Frustration with the failure of Canadian police to lift blockades at the border and in the capital, along with scenes of protesters lounging in hot tubs near Parliament, ultimately drove Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to seek emergency powers, three sources said on Tuesday. Trudeau on Monday invoked the little-used Emergencies Act, signaling the federal government was taking control of a situation local and provincial police have struggled to resolve as protests against pandemic restrictions dragged on. Discussions on invoking the rarely used powers first began on Thursday as the blockade of the Ambassador Bridge, a key U.S.-Canada trade artery between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, entered its third day, two of the sources, who are familiar with the discussions, said.

  • New leaked data shows most donors to 'Adopt-a-Trucker' GiveSendGo page were Canadian

    OTTAWA — A new data leak shows that about 60 per cent of donors to an "Adopt-a-Trucker" page on the online fundraising platform GiveSendGo were Canadian and 37 per cent were American. About US$540,000 was raised on the page to support anti-vaccine mandate protesters in Ottawa and throughout Canada, according to data on donations made up to Feb. 10. The new tranche of data was obtained by transparency group Distributed Denial of Secrets, which has previously provided the media with leaked informa

  • Hot tubs, hapless police and a bridge too far for Canada’s Trudeau

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Frustration with the failure of Canadian police to lift blockades at the border and in the capital, along with scenes of protesters lounging in hot tubs near Parliament, ultimately drove Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to seek emergency powers, three sources said on Tuesday. Trudeau on Monday invoked the little-used Emergencies Act, signaling the federal government was taking control of a situation local and provincial police have struggled to resolve as protests against pandemic restrictions dragged on. Discussions on invoking the rarely used powers first began on Thursday as the blockade of the Ambassador Bridge, a key U.S.-Canada trade artery between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, entered its third day, two of the sources, who are familiar with the discussions, said.

  • Former Waterloo chief offered job as interim Ottawa police chief, sources say

    One day after Ottawa's police chief stepped down amid criticism over the force's handling of the ongoing occupation, CBC News has learned the chair of the Ottawa Police Services Board has offered his job to a former chief from Waterloo Region. Coun. Diane Deans has offered the role to Matt Torigian, who led the police force in Waterloo until 2014, CBC News has learned. Torigian has signed the contract, which would expire at the end of 2022, but the agreement could end earlier at the mutual agree

  • Canada's Conservative lawmakers call Trudeau 'dictator' as he defends his emergency declaration in Parliament

    Canada's Conservative lawmakers call Trudeau 'dictator' as he defends his emergency declaration in Parliament

  • Death Toll Rises After Devastating Floods Near Rio de Janeiro

    The official death toll following catastrophic flooding in Petropolis, north of Rio de Janeiro, rose rapidly on Wednesday, February 16, as authorities dug through mud and rubble in their search for victims.Brazil’s National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) said a record 259.8 mm (10.2 inches) of rain fell on Petropolis over 24 hours, far surpassing the previous record of 168.2 mm (6.6 inches), set in 1952.Shortly after noon on Wednesday, the National Civil Defense said at least 56 people had died. Soon after, however, Globo reported that city officials had raised the number to 66.Mayor of Petropolis Rubens Bomtempo announced an official three-day period of mourning.This footage from the Federal Highway Police shows a damaged vehicle that had been swept away in floodwaters.Other videos shot by residents during the floods showed muddy, fast-moving waters carrying cars, trees, and other debris down steep roadways in the city.In one area of the city, Alta de Serra, at least 80 hillside homes were damaged by a landslide caused by the collapse of a barrier, Globo reported. Credit: PRF Brasil via Storyful

  • Freedom Convoy: Trudeau declares emergency just hours after Ontario announces end to vaccine passports

    Freedom Convoy: Trudeau declares emergency just hours after Ontario announces end to vaccine passports

  • N.B. politicians speak out against racist symbols seen during Fredericton protest

    Fredericton's mayor has apologized for comments that she says minimized the harm caused by a weekend protest against vaccine mandates that included antisemitic and white supremacist symbols. Kate Rogers wrote on Twitter Wednesday that when she earlier described the protest as peaceful, she meant that it was contained without the use of force. Rogers says she is "disgusted that antisemitic and white supremacist symbols were used," and says they have no place in the city or civil society. On Tuesd

  • Four arrested for conspiracy to murder Canadian police at convoy border blockade

    ‘It could have been deadly for citizens, protesters and officers’

  • Truck convoy suspected of trying to block Ambassador Bridge intercepted, police say

    Police in Windsor, Ont., say officers intercepted a transport truck convoy suspected of attempting to occupy a busy international bridge that was recently cleared of protesters. Windsor police Chief Pam Mizuno says a convoy of six to seven trucks was stopped by officers about 250 kilometres from the city on Highway 401 within the past 24 hours. Mizuno says the convoy was coming from Ottawa and turned around after being stopped by police. On Sunday, police cleared a dayslong protest against COVID

  • Protesters who come to Ottawa risk being tied to 'dangerous criminal activity,' minister says

    Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino warned Wednesday that those joining convoy protests in Ottawa risk being connected to "dangerous criminal activity." At the start of the week, the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act for the first time since its passage in 1988. The move gives the government new powers to address anti-vaccine mandate protesters tying the city in knots — including the authority to ban travel to protest zones and prohibit people from bringing minors to unlawful ass

  • Ottawa Police Hand Out Notices to Convoy Participants Parked on Parliament Hill

    Protesters calling for an end to a cross-border vaccine mandate and other COVID-19 restrictions remained in Ottawa’s Parliament Hill on Wednesday, February 16, as police handed out written warnings to clear the roads or be arrested.Footage taken by Caryma S’ad shows officers tucking notices onto trucks on Wednesday, more than two weeks after the protests started.In the police statement, police said anyone blocking the streets, or assisting others in doing so, is “committing a criminal offense” and would be arrested.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday that he would invoke the Emergencies Act to quell the protests, which he called “occupations,” giving the Canadian government enhanced privileges to impose fines and arrest individuals traveling to participate in the convoys. Credit: Caryma S’ad via Storyful

  • Landslides kill at least 58 in Petropolis, Brazil

    Local government officials on Wednesday said heavy rain and landslides left at least 58 people dead in Petropolis, a city in a mountainous region of Brazil.The downpour flooded city streets after rainfall on Tuesday exceeded expectations for the entire month of February.The floods destroyed homes, left vehicles in ditches, and displaced more than 300 people.Rescue teams are still searching for survivors.Claudio Castro, the governor of Rio de Janeiro state, arrived on the scene Tuesday night."I think that it is not time yet to discuss numbers. Our work now is to try to find survivors in this horror scene, to clean and to rescue any bodies that are here."Up to 80 houses were hit by landslides in an area called Morro da Oficina, according to authorities, who expect the death toll to rise.Locals are working to clear city streets and buildings damaged by rain and mud.Regiane Dias is a merchant in Petropolis.“The water two meters high, very very very much, lots of water, lots of water, nobody has ever seen this, we've never seen anything like what happened here yesterday, i don't know what to say, we lost everything, total loss."President Jair Bolsonaro, who is in Russia to meet with President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, said he had spoken with officials to secure assistance to the city.Since December, heavy rains have triggered deadly floods and landslides in northeast Brazil and Sao Paulo state.

  • Protesters pack up, head out to end weeklong blockade at Manitoba-U.S. border

    EMERSON, Man. — Protesters blocking a busy United States border crossing in southern Manitoba packed up and left Wednesday. RCMP say they had worked out a deal with demonstrators to end the blockade at the Emerson border crossing and it was open to traffic again. The crossing had been blocked since Feb. 10 when protesters parked farm equipment, semi-trailers and other vehicles about two kilometres north of the border. "Throughout the past six days, our officers were able to use open communicatio

  • Kate Middleton Took Elocution Lessons to Sound "More Regal" Before Marrying Prince William

    Kate Middleton reportedly took elocution lessons to sound more regal ahead of the royal wedding.

  • Quebec to end use of vaccine passport by March 14, will keep mask mandate

    MONTREAL — Quebec will phase out the use of its vaccine passport, and it will no longer be required anywhere in the province by March 14, Health Minister Christian Dubé said Tuesday. Starting Wednesday, Quebecers will no longer need to show proof of vaccination to enter big-box stores or government-run liquor and cannabis outlets — less than a month after the passport was imposed in those locations. As of Feb. 21, the passport will not be required at places of worship or funeral homes, Dubé told

  • Prince Andrew Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit with His Accuser Virginia Giuffre

    Virginia Giuffre alleged she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew at the age of 17

  • 10 Sweet Photos of Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott and Her Fiancé, Matt Moeller

    Alaina and her fiancé, Matt Moeller, were on hand to support her dad, Eminem, when he performed during the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show in February. "Rumor is this was the best Valentine's Day ever," Alaina shared on Instagram on Valentine's Day 2022 alongside a series of photos.

  • Prince Andrew sex abuse settlement will be ‘very large sum of money’

    Questions over how Duke will fund bill which reports suggest could top £10m

  • 17 more people die from COVID-19 over 3 days as hospitalizations drop for 5th straight day

    B.C. health officials reported 803 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Monday, including 119 in intensive care, as the province recorded 17 more deaths from the disease and 2,701 new cases over the weekend. The new numbers represent a decrease of 43 COVID-19 patients hospitalized since Friday, including 17 fewer patients in the ICU. Hospitalizations are down 23 per cent from their peak at the beginning of the month. The number of patients in the ICU is the lowest it's been since Jan. 19. Overall