Canada protests: Ottawa stand-off continues as blockades cleared

Truck drivers and their supporters block streets during an anti vaccine mandate protest near the Parliament Buildings on February 15, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

Police in Canada's capital are telling protesters to "leave the area now" as the demonstration against Covid restrictions continues.

Hundreds remain in Ottawa in defiance of the newly deployed Emergencies Act.

The warning came as the last remaining border blockade, at Emerson, Manitoba, came to an end on Wednesday.

Authorities already cleared border blockades in Coutts, Alberta; in Surrey, British Columbia; and the vital Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has taken the unprecedented step of invoking emergency powers to crack down on the demonstrations.

On Wednesday morning, Ottawa police issued leaflets warning those still in the city centre after nearly three weeks of demonstrations that blocking the streets - or assisting those doing so - face arrest.

"The people of Ottawa are being denied the lawful use, enjoyment and operation of their property and you are causing businesses to close. That is mischief under the criminal code," the leaflets said.

Many Ottawa residents are angry about the protests, which have affected local businesses and daily life. The police chief resigned this week after mounting criticism over his force's handling of the demonstration.

The new powers invoked by Mr Trudeau will be used to ban gatherings in the parts of Ottawa most affected by the protest - around Parliament Hill and nearby government buildings and war monuments - and prohibit travel to these areas.

Demonstrators will also be barred from bringing children to the Ottawa protest. Those who do so risk incurring thousands of dollars in fines as well as potential jail time.

The powers will also be used to compel the provision of essential services, namely tow truck drivers and companies to help remove vehicles from Ottawa's congested downtown.

Ottawa police have said under 400 trucks are currently parked in the city centre. Convoys arrived in the city from around Canada in late January to protest against a vaccine mandate for truckers crossing the US-Canada border. The demonstrations later spread and became about a wider opposition to pandemic restrictions.

Story continues

The prime minister has maintained he has no plans to deploy the military the move the protesters.

On Wednesday, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendocino said it was essential that "progress be maintained" after the successful clearing of border crossings, where millions of dollars of trade with the US was held up.

Later that day, a convoy of several trucks suspected to be travelling to Windsor was "successfully intercepted" by authorities, according to police and Windsor's mayor.

A convoy of six or seven trucks about 250km (155 miles) outside the border city was spotted in the last 24 hours, said Windsor police Chief Pam Mizuno at a Wednesday news conference. The convoy has since circled back, she said.

Meanwhile, four protesters arrested in connection with a border blockade in Coutts have been charged with conspiring to murder Royal Canadian Mounted Police, as well as mischief by impeding the lawful use of property and weapons charges.

Seven other protesters - one as young as 18 - were arrested and charged with allegations of mischief and a weapons charge.

Some people who have donated to the protesters have faced backlash after a list of donors to the "Freedom Convoy" was leaked online.

The list includes an Ottawa business owner who was forced to shut her business down on Tuesday after receiving threats.