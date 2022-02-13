Canada protest: After a police raid... what next for truckers?

Robin Levinson-King & Jessica Murphy - BBC News, Windsor and Ottawa
·6 min read
Police face protesters in Windsor
Police face protesters in Windsor

A police raid on the bridge blockade at Windsor, Ontario, failed to shut it down. With protesters in Ottawa also digging in, what will it take to get them to budge?

They arrived by the bus load - police in balaclavas and carrying long guns, ready to oust dozens of protesters blocking roads leading to the Ambassador Bridge.

There were pickups and SUVs festooned with Canadian flags, anti-vaccination slogans and anti-Trudeau epithets, as well as some heavy commercial trucks.

About 100 vehicles have been parked along the roughly 2km (1.25 miles) of road leading up to the bridge for almost a week.

The Freedom Convoy, as it's been called, began as a protest against a mandate requiring truckers who cross the US-Canada border to be vaccinated.

But the group is not united by any one occupation - rather, they share a distrust of vaccines, a concern for government overreach and a general dislike of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

More than 12 hours after a court issued an injunction ordering the Windsor site to be cleared, the police moved in on Saturday morning. A number of vehicles agreed to leave immediately, although not without a loud honk or a shout of disapproval.

More were ticketed and towed in the evening. But vehicles are no longer the problem, says Jason Bellaire, deputy chief of operations for the Windsor Police Service.

The problem is the people, he says.

"We need to make it exceeding clear they're not welcome to stay here, they're not welcome to disrupt our bridge traffic, they're not welcome to disrupt our community," he told the BBC.

Police face protesters in Windsor
Police face protesters in Windsor

While many of the vehicles are now gone, a hundred or so people remain blocking the road - a mix of evangelical Christians, anti-mask mums, vaccine skeptics and local residents who are tired of lockdowns and vaccine passports.

"They [government leaders] are not following the laws that God gave them," said Tina, who did not give the BBC her last name.

The young woman's eyes welled with tears when she described how vaccine mandates have impacted her family.

"I want to see my family if they get sick. I've seen so many families die alone, they cannot say their goodbyes. It's not fair," she said. "My nieces - they don't know where their grandpa went because they didn't get to say goodbye."

Police have pushed them forward, inch by inch, down the empty road away from the bridge, but their gains are slow. The occupied roads have many entry points and are surrounded by residential streets and backyards, making it easy to walk in. People are coming and going freely, helping the protest grow.

While law enforcement has come prepared with armoured vehicles and tactical gear, they seem hesitant to act aggressively. So far they've made few arrests.

Carrying flags and singing "O Canada", the nation's anthem, the protesters say they won't go until all mandates are over.

Canada has a 90% vaccination rate, far higher than the US, and in many parts of the country you need to show proof of vaccination to access bars, gyms and restaurants.

Protester in Windsor
Protester in Windsor

"They're going to have to move us out. We'll be peaceful and we'll lock arms and show unity," said Dan, a protester who did not give his last name to the BBC.

That leaves both sides in a standstill, with police trying to negotiate with protesters to go home.

"We're negotiating with them, we're talking to them, we're doing everything we can to resolve this peacefully and convince them to leave," says Deputy Chief Bellaire.

About 750km (466 miles) east in Ottawa, the protest group that has taken over the nation's capital also shows no signs of slowing down.

Unlike the Windsor crowd, which has been limited to a few hundred people occupying one major road, the Ottawa protest has essentially taken over the centre of a major city, with thousands of people flooding the streets with Canadian flags.

Barbecues are set up on the street with food being handed out to hungry demonstrators, while people play street hockey to the sounds of dance music, honking horns and chants of "freedom".

"This is not an anti-vax movement; this is a freedom movement. It's for choice," said Justin Smith, who was enjoying Beavertails - a Canadian pastry - with his wife Brandy Lawrence on the sidelines of the protests on Saturday evening.

Both were wearing Canadian flags as capes and Justin wore a Canadian flag toque. They say they hate what mandates have done to their family, including their five children aged six to 16.

"I want my kids to go into a store and see a smile on someone's face. That's the saddest thing," said Ms Lawrence.

This wasn't the couple's first time in the Ottawa "red zone" - they came to support the convoy its first weekend, and drove the five hours from their home in southern Ontario to be there a second time. "I will do anything and everything I can do to support these people," says Mr Smith.

Some trucks had built miniature cardboard postal boxes on their vehicles - a not so subtle hint they mean to stay for a while.

There is a police presence - but mostly on the margins of the crowds. Demonstrators have defied warnings that people bringing fuel into the area face arrest.

A court order silenced loud honking from the trucks earlier this week, granting respite to downtown residents aggravated by the noise.

But some residents fed up with the noise and the disruption have accused police of idling by and allowing an occupation. Some businesses - including a major shopping centre - have closed their doors or have seen a drop in traffic.

While many of the demonstrators have been peaceful, residents have told the BBC they have been shouted at for wearing masks, and had trouble getting to and from work.

"We don't terrorise people and confront people wearing masks or barge into businesses try to harass and intimidate the staff," says Marika Morris. "This is not what we do to express our political views."

If the Ottawa protest has caused maximum community disturbance, then the Windsor protest has caused maximum economic chaos by shutting down one of the country's major trade arteries, the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Windsor with Detroit.

More than $323m (£238m) in goods crosses that bridge every day, and for nearly a week, not a dollar has made it to the US.

Police line the bridge
Police line the bridge

Almost half of that is just from the trade of car parts, says Flavio Volpe, president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association. He does not mince words when it comes to the protest.

"In Windsor we have at its core, several dozen people who are macroeconomically illiterate and absolutely disrespectful of their own community, that they would imperil the economy of the region to make a point," he said. "Never has a tantrum cost so many people so much."

Despite these economic costs and concerns raised by Washington, Justin Trudeau has said he has no plans to send in the military.

But while French police fired tear gas to prevent their own Freedom Convoy from advancing, that's a tactic Windsor police don't seem to want to use. "It will take as long as it takes," Deputy Chief Bellaire said. "I'm not giving them a timeline."

One thing working in police's favour is Mother Nature.

With temperatures dropping to -17C (1.4 F) overnight, it will not be a pleasant evening for those trying to tough it out.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Trucker protests: Police clearing out Ambassador Bridge blockade

    All this week anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate protesters said that if police came they wouldn't leave their blockade of the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., but when push came to shove that's exactly what they did. Sean O'Shea reports.

  • EXPLAINER: A look at what's behind at the protests in Canada

    For five days, a blockade of pickups, cars and a handful commercial of trucks has choked off traffic at the Ambassador Bridge, the busiest border crossing between Canada and the United States

  • Freedom Convoy protests: Blockade eases on vital US-Canada bridge - but crowds swell in Ottawa

    A tense standoff between protesters and police appears to have eased at a vital bridge linking the US and Canada - but demonstrations linked to the "Freedom Convoy" movement have swelled elsewhere. Truckers opposed to vaccine mandates and coronavirus restrictions moved away from the Ambassador Bridge on Saturday, where they had been barricading the entrance to the busy international crossing. Elsewhere, the number of people protesting in Canada's capital swelled on Saturday - as on previous weekends - with thousands descending on Ottawa to join truckers who have been encamped outside parliament for weeks.

  • Ambassador bridge blockade ends

    Ambassador bridge, Canada, COVID

  • Canada truckers: Police start evicting Freedom Convoy protesters blocking US border crossing

    Canadian police began clearing a blockade at a bridge border crossing that has disrupted trade between Canada and the United States on Saturday.

  • Kelowna woman charged with murder in 2020 incident

    A Kelowna, B.C. woman has been charged with second-degree murder more than a year after a suspicious death in the city on Dec. 13, 2020. Marlena Isnardy, 33, was arrested and charged with the crime on Friday by Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit. The incident in December 2020 saw police called to a disturbance at the 1700-block of Highway 33, near the intersection of Hwy 33 and Toovey Road. When RCMP officers and paramedics arrived at the scene, they found a 27-year-old man's body outside a home. T

  • Supreme Court fight shows why Americans have such a hard time talking about equity for Black women

    Black political experts say the Joe Biden administration must defend the historic pick of a Black woman for SCOTUS in an unprecedented way.

  • Injunction granted to prevent protesters from blocking Ambassador Bridge

    Protesters blocking one of Canada's busiest border crossings were dealt a one-two punch Friday, as a court granted an injunction banning their blockade and Ontario's premier declared a state of emergency that would subject them to major fines. Flag-waving demonstrators opposed to COVID-19 measures have been blocking cross-border traffic at the foot of the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., for days. In a ruling late Friday afternoon, a judge gave them until 7 p.m. to clear out, although crowds

  • Afghans protest US move to unfreeze $3.5B for 9/11 victims

    Demonstrators in Afghanistan’s capital on Saturday condemned President Joe Biden’s order freeing up $3.5 billion in Afghan assets held in the U.S. for families of America’s 9/11 victims — saying the money belongs to Afghans. Protesters who gathered outside Kabul's grand Eid Gah mosque asked America for financial compensation for the tens of thousands of Afghans killed during the last 20 years of war in Afghanistan. Biden's order, signed Friday, allocates another $3.5 billion in Afghan assets for humanitarian aid to a trust fund to be managed by the U.N. to provide aid to Afghans.

  • Missing B.C. person returns after more than 70 days lost in forest

    Bear Henry says cat food, melted snow and canned beans were lifesavers during the more than 70 days they spent lost in a forest on southern Vancouver Island. Henry says a trip to visit the Fairy Creek protest camp near Lake Cowichan in late November turned into a fight for survival when they took a wrong turn and the van got stuck. Two forestry workers spotted Henry walking on a remote forest service road and took the VIctoria artist to Lake Cowichan.

  • Could Trump be charged for not turning over records? Yes, but it's complicated

    The Congressional Research Service says anyone who engages in the "unlawful removal or destruction of government records" is subject to punishment.

  • Angry truckers: Go home!

    Angry truckers protesting ... something? ... are harming the economy and need to get out of the way.

  • Canadian Judge Blocks Money For Truckers From U.S. Right-Wing Christian Fundraising Site

    GiveSendGo claims Canada has no jurisdiction across borders, even as it funds a protest in another country.

  • Jake Paul rips ESPN, Disney’s decision to ‘pull Joe Rogan’ from UFC 271 broadcast but ‘stand behind Dana White’

    Add Jake Paul to the list of popular figures supporting Joe Rogan – at Dana White's expense, of course.

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G

  • Giovinco signs with Italy's Sampdoria, Toronto FC makes deal with Red Bulls

    TORONTO — Italy's Sampdoria confirmed Wednesday that it has signed former Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco to a short-term contract through June. In a somewhat related move, Toronto acquired US$575,000 in general allocation money and the 14th position in Major League Soccer’s allocation order from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for the No. 2 allocation position and an international roster slot. The allocation process regulates the return of former MLS players, among others, to the leagu

  • Karlsson, Smith notch goal and assist as Knights beat Oilers 4-0

    EDMONTON — Starting their backup goalie against his old club turned out to be a pretty good move for the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. Goalie Laurent Brossoit made 28 saves for his third career shutout as the Golden Knights won their third straight, blanking the Edmonton Oilers 4-0. “I definitely was juiced up to play this one. I don’t think I’ve won against Edmonton since moving on from them so it felt nice to win, and to get the shutout, it meant even more,” Brossoit said. “I feel like

  • Canadian Steven Dubois wins silver in short-track speedskating

    BEIJING — Canadian Steven Dubois won a silver medal in the men's 1,500-metre short-track speedskating event at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Dubois from Terrebonne, Que. claimed second place in a photo-finish over bronze medallist Semion Elistratov of Russia. Hwang Daeheon of South Korea won the gold medal. Hwang is the world record holder in the 1,000 and won silver in the 500 at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang. Dubois was the lone Canadian in the 1,500 final after five-time

  • Canada's Hosking finishes sixth in snowboard halfpipe after final run fall

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Every time Elizabeth Hosking competes at an Olympics she leaves wanting more. Hosking, from Longueuil, Que., placed sixth in women's snowboard halfpipe on Thursday at the Beijing Olympics, improving 13 spots from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. She said getting significantly closer to the podium has just added fuel to her fire. "It's a big achievement going to the Olympics, but I guess I'm just a person that is never settled," said Hosking, noting that she and coach Brian Smi

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’