Canada produces mass start medal haul to conclude Calgary's speedskating World Cup

CALGARY — Canadians earned three medals in the mass start races at a long-track speedskating World Cup on Sunday.

Irene Schouten of the Netherlands won the women's race at the University of Calgary's Olympic Oval with Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin in second. The two women also finished in that order in February's Olympic Games in Beijing.

Connor Howe of Canmore, Alta., and Toronto's Hayden Mayeur were second and third respectively behind winner Bart Swings of Belgium in a crash-filled final men's lap.

Blondin earned her third medal in as many days after taking bronze in the 5,000 metres and helping Canada to silver in the women's team sprint.

Calgary hosted back-to-back World Cups for a total of six days of racing. The Netherlands dominated with nine gold and 22 medals overall.

The Canadian team produced 10 medals, including two gold. Jordan Stolz of the U.S. and Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands won the men's and women's 1,000 metres respectively Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2022.

The Canadian Press