Canada Post officially launches nationwide loan program with TD Bank Group

·4 min read

TORONTO — Canada Post now offers loans alongside stamps, packaging and its existing financial services as it officially launches a partnership with TD Bank Group.

The Crown corporation said Wednesday that the loan program, which could be expanded to other services, will provide more financial options for Canadians across the country including in rural, remote, and Indigenous communities.

"We believe that this is the best way of providing Canadians with better access to financial services, especially underserved Canadians," said Michael Yee, vice-president of financial services at Canada Post, in an interview ahead of the launch.

The loans, which range from between $1,000 and $30,000, fill a gap between payday lenders and traditional banks. The loans will carry interest rates set by TD but customers do not need to have a bank account and can be new to credit.

"What we found when we spoke to Canadians is that there is really a need in the market in accessing simple and affordable loan services," said Yee.

The postal service has been running pilot programs for the loan program, called MyMoney, since last year and in recent weeks ramped it up across the roughly 6,000 post offices nationally. Customers have been using the loans for unexpected emergencies like car repairs or veterinarian bills, as well as to consolidate debt from higher interest rate products, said Yee.

Postal workers aren't allowed to give financial advice, but have been trained to direct customers on how to apply either online or by phone for the loans as well as to provide materials with more information. TD employees will support customers through the actual application, decision-making and funding process.

The partnership will help TD reach more Canadians, said Michael Rhodes, group head of Canadian personal banking, in a statement.

“Financial service is an essential service, and this alliance enables TD to play a meaningful role in helping to expand access to banking to more Canadians.”

Canada Post declined to provide specifics on the commercial terms of the partnership with TD, including how the two are sharing profits and risks.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers supports the move as part of a wider push to bring low-cost banking to post offices, said national president Jan Simpson.

"This is just the start, because we're pushing for a full public bank, because as we know, in France and other locations around the world, postal banking has really been successful, and we know that it can be successful here in Canada as well."

Other countries such as Italy, Brazil, New Zealand and Switzerland also offer postal banking, while Canada did have a post office-based national savings bank up until 1969.

Simpson said it’s important that Canada Post ensures proper staffing levels as it looks to roll out more services, but that the expanded offerings could help pay down the corporation's debt levels, create good unionized jobs, and help out communities.

"We hope Canada Post expands beyond the loans and goes to savings and checking accounts, mortgages, insurance, and even credit cards, because we really need to offer a lot of services to those who are who are underbanked currently in our society," she said.

Donna Borden, a leader at advocacy group ACORN, said in an emailed comment that she is happy to see a lower-interest alternative to payday loans, which can charge what works out to interest rates of almost 400 per cent annually.

She said, however, that it's still unclear how easily those with no or low credit will be able to access the new loans, and would like to see a lower entry point as well.

"In the future we would like to see them offer even smaller, fair interest loans for people in a financial crisis - so that people can avoid having to use payday loans."

Canada Post already provides a range of financial services including international remittances, money orders, and prepaid gift cards that together amount to five million transactions worth $2 billion a year, but the new program could be part of a wider expansion, said Yee.

"We believe we have a strong base and are already a trusted partner for many Canadians to do financial services. And so we are looking to expand those financial services through partnerships in the future to better provide access to Canadians."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TD)

Ian Bickis, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Powering the hybrid Canadian workplace: Rogers Business Offers Microsoft Teams Phone Mobile

    Rogers is the first telecommunications provider in the world to launch Microsoft Teams Phone Mobile, making it easier for employees and businesses to connect from anywhere using a single business number The power and performance of Rogers 5G wireless network with the cloud infrastructure of Microsoft Azure delivers critical solutions for Canadian businesses 70% of Canadian organizations are redesigning their solutions and processes to build out a hybrid workforce, keeping teams fully productive

  • Social Security payments set for big increase. What to know.

    NEW YORK (AP) — Tens of millions of older Americans are about to get what may be the biggest raise of their lifetimes. On Thursday, the U.S. government is set to announce how big a percentage increase Social Security beneficiaries will see in monthly payments this upcoming year. It’s virtually certain to be the largest in four decades. It’s all part of an annual ritual where Washington adjusts Social Security benefits to keep up with inflation, or at least with one narrow measure of it. Plenty o

  • RBC moves up Canada recession forecast as 'pressure is still building'

    The high cost of living and the jump in interest rates are expected to reduce the average household's purchasing power by about $3,000, says RBC Economics.

  • Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: Top tier smartphones with tons of Google smarts

    Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro pack tons of Google smarts into relatively affordable smartphones.

  • Pepsi will be fine 'regardless of the economic environment,' CFO says

    PepsiCo blows away profit forecasts. CFO Hugh Johnston explains why.

  • West to bolster Ukraine air defense; nuke plant loses power

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Unbowed Western powers pledged to supply Ukraine with more powerful air defense systems following a furious barrage of retaliatory Russian missile strikes, including one that temporarily knocked Europe's biggest nuclear power plant off the invaded country's power grid Wednesday. The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant suffered a “blackout” when a missile damaged a distant electrical substation, Ukraine's state nuclear operator said. The power loss increased the

  • Should You Invest in Fortis Stock Right Now?

    Fortis stock has a track record that speaks for itself -- recent price weakness appears to be a great opportunity for investors. The post Should You Invest in Fortis Stock Right Now? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Mercedes-Benz and Microsoft collaborate on supply chain data platform

    Mercedes-Benz and Microsoft announced a partnership on Wednesday using Microsoft Cloud for a data platform intended to improve production efficiency at over 30 passenger car plants globally, the carmaker said on Wednesday. The data platform, called MO360, is already available in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and will also be launched in the United States and China, the statement said. The collaboration should lead to a 20% increase in vehicle production efficiency by 2025 from 2022 levels, the statement added.

  • Google Expands Its Things to Do Feature Deeper Into Maps

    Online Travel This Week The typical Google Maps use case doesn’t entail people planning their entire vacations in the app, but they can selectively find flight information, compare hotel prices and — Google announced Tuesday — mix and match prices of attractions tickets. No, Google Maps isn’t a superapp yet but it’s edging in that […]

  • Repair, recycle and upcycle: Join the movement to reduce electronic waste

    Canadians value their phones, but less than half the population repair old devices and just 12 per cent will purchase a used device Together with the Circular Innovation Council, TELUS is committed to driving positive environmental change by prolonging the lifespan of connected devices and keeping them out of landfills VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS is sponsoring Canada’s first ever Circular Economy Month this October, an awareness campaign that focuses on t

  • Oil giant Exxon was ordered to reinstate 2 employees and pay $800,000 for illegally firing them after suspecting them of leaking information to the media

    Exxon said it terminated one scientist for mishandling company data and another for having a bad attitude and job hunting, per the Labor Department.

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Quick Quotes: Scott Smith out as Hockey Canada's president and CEO, board resigns

    Scott Smith left his role as Hockey Canada's president and CEO on Tuesday after months of controversy over how the national sport organization handled allegations that a group sexual assault involving members of the 2018. The entire board of directors also resigned. The wholesale change at the national sport organization came after a disastrous hearing involving Hockey Canada executives before the standing committee for Heritage Canada last week. Here are some reactions from across Canada on the

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • Redblacks earn first win under Dyce by spoiling Als' chance to clinch playoff spot

    MONTREAL — Ottawa Redblacks interim head coach Bob Dyce hadn't enjoyed being the one in the spotlight in the leadup to Thanksgiving Monday. And so, after the Redblacks scored 17 points in the second half to beat Montreal 24-18 and spoil the Alouettes' chance to clinch a CFL playoff spot at home, Dyce was pleased to see the attention shift to his team. He was also proud to have shared his first victory as interim coach with his wife, who flew from Winnipeg for the occasion. "I felt there's maybe

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while