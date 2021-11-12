Canada Post to honour singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie with new stamp

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada Post invites you to attend a special stamp event and tribute to internationally renowned singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa, on Thursday, November 18.

PLEASE NOTE: Due to COVID-19 capacity limits and protocols, the event is open to a limited number of people. Any media interested in attending are required to confirm their attendance to media@canadapost.ca by Wednesday, November 17.

Those registered to attend will receive all required COVID-19 protocols in advance to help maintain everyone's safety.

WHO: Special guests:

Buffy Sainte-Marie

Gilles Paquin, President and CEO of Paquin Entertainment Group

Chief Perry Bellegarde, former National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations



WHERE: National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin Street, Ottawa



WHEN: Thursday, November 18 at 5 pm, Eastern Time

SOURCE Canada Post

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/12/c5931.html