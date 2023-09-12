Canada PM's plane cleared to fly from India after fault resolved

(Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's plane has been cleared to fly from India's capital after a technical fault was resolved, a spokesperson for the PM's office told Reuters on Tuesday.

"The Canadian delegation is expected to depart this afternoon", the spokesperson added.

Trudeau's departure from India was delayed on Sunday after the aircraft he and the rest of the Canadian delegation were using experienced technical problems.

