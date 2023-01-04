Canada Plastics Pact welcomes three new Partners with diverse expertise to advance its roadmap priorities to achieving a circular economy for plastics packaging

OTTAWA, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Plastics Pact (CPP) is pleased to welcome three new Partners in Q4 of 2022 who united under the CPP’s shared action plan to build a circular economy for plastics packaging in Canada.



New CPP Partners include a knowledge-based plastics tech startup, a leading university in Canada aiming to accelerate the development of circulation innovations and solutions, and a province-focused non-profit association focused on advancing plastics circularity.

The new Signatory Partner of the CPP is: Axipolymer Inc.

The new Implementation Partners of the CPP are: Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson) and the Alberta Plastics Recycling Association (APRA).

“We are pleased to welcome more diverse stakeholders to feed into conversations around building and accelerating a circular plastics packaging economy in Canada,” said Paul Shorthouse, Interim Managing Director at the CPP. “Together, we have the opportunity to rethink the way we design, use, and reuse plastics in order to create a sustainable future in which plastics become a resource for the circular economy.”

The CPP, which has more than 90 Partners, is collaborating with a diverse group of stakeholders across the plastics value chain to address one of the most pressing environmental issues of today. Through this collaboration, the CPP continues to work towards ambitious targets for circular plastics packaging in Canada, set out in its Roadmap to 2025 .

Since the CPP launched in early 2021, various initiatives have been underway to address the opportunities and challenges to enacting systems change, such as the release of CPP’s 2020 Baseline Report and the formation of eight working groups that bring together the essential actors to tackle the key issues around plastic packaging waste and pollution. Most notably, the CPP is leading the consultation and implementation of the Golden Design Rules for Plastics Packaging in the Canadian marketplace, which was developed by the Consumer Goods Forum's (CGF) Plastic Waste Coalition of Action .

About the Canada Plastics Pact

The Canada Plastics Pact (CPP) is tackling plastic waste and pollution, as a multi-stakeholder, industry-led, cross-value chain collaboration platform. The CPP brings together Partners who are united behind a vision of creating a circular economy in Canada in which plastic waste is kept in the economy and out of the environment. It unites businesses, government, non-governmental organizations, and other key actors in the local plastics value chain behind clear actionable targets for 2025. The CPP is a member of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Global Plastics Pact network. It operates as an independent initiative of The Natural Step Canada, a national charity with over 25 years experience advancing science, innovation, and strategic leadership aimed at fostering a strong and inclusive economy that thrives within nature’s limits.



