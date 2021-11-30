Canada Plastics Pact Welcomes 15 New Partners

Collaboration platform for tackling plastic waste continues to grow and now represents entire plastics value chain

OTTAWA, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Plastics Pact is excited to be welcoming 15 new Partners following last month’s release of it’s shared action plan to build a circular economy for plastics packaging in Canada. The new Partners announced today include leading consumer goods organizations, provincial and municipal governments, resin producers, recyclers, a bio-based plastics startup, one of Canada’s largest waste management companies, a new non-profit Producer Responsibility Organization and leading non-profit organizations from across the country.



Since the CPP launched in January 2021, the CPP has doubled in size to include 81 leading industry, NGO, and public sector organizations who together account for over a third of the plastics packaging in the market nationally. These Partners are working collaboratively towards ambitious 2025 targets to create a circular economy for plastics packaging in Canada where it stays in the economy and out of the environment. This has included the release of Roadmap to 2025: A shared action plan to build a circular economy for plastics packaging and championing the Golden Design Rules for Plastic Packaging Design within Canada.

"With these new partners, the organizations representing the entire value chain are contributing to the collaborative action under the CPP that will result in addressing plastic packaging waste," says George Roter, Managing Director, CPP. "These partners bring a range of expertise, from the chemistry and production processes of new and recycled plastic, to the management of collection and recovery that will allow for the building of a truly circular economy for plastic packaging."

The two inaugural Knowledge Partners of the CPP are: NOVA Chemicals and Enerkem. Knowledge Partners are organizations that join the CPP to provide professional, technical and commercial systems knowledge that is critical to driving action on the CPP Roadmap and achieving the CPP’s targets.

The new Signatory Partners of the CPP are: erthos; FGF Brands; GFL Environmental Inc., Kwik Lok, Nature’s Touch; Primo Water North America - Canada; and Reckitt Benckiser Canada.

The new Implementation Partners of the CPP are: Circular Economy Leadership Canada (CELC); Circular Materials; City of Toronto; CSA Group; Government of British Columbia; and Pollution Probe.

“The Partners joining the CPP today are showing that they want to be leaders in creating a circular economy for plastics,” says George Roter. “They are contributing their unique voices and perspectives to shared actions and solutions.”

