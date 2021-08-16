Canada Pension Plan’s Net Assets Top $500 Billion

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s net assets topped half a trillion dollars in its first quarter.

CPP Investments reported that its net assets for the quarter ended June 30 totaled $519.6 billion, up from $497.2 billion at March 31. The increase came as the fund earned a return of 3.5%, net of all costs, for the quarter.

The $22.4-billion increase in net assets included $17.7 billion in net income after costs and $4.7 billion in net Canada Pension Plan contributions.

CPP Investments said the results were driven by ongoing strength in public equity markets, gains from its private equity and real assets programs and contributions from credit investments.

A strong Canadian dollar partially offset some of the gains.

“CPP Investments delivered solid results to open the fiscal year, vaulting the Fund well beyond the half-trillion mark in assets,” CPP Investments Chief Executive John Graham said in a news release.