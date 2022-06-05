Canada-Panama soccer game cancelled amid contract dispute

·1 min read

VANCOUVER — A men's soccer exhibition match between Canada and Panama has been cancelled amid a contract dispute between the Canadian players and the sport's national governing body.

Canada Soccer confirmed the match, scheduled for Sunday at Vancouver's B.C. Place, had been cancelled less than two hours before kickoff.

A pair of training sessions scheduled for Friday and Saturday had previously been scrapped.

Canada Soccer issued a statement late Saturday night saying it is "currently in discussions with their national team players pertaining to fair and equitable player compensation ahead of the FIFA World Cup period."

The 38th-ranked Canadians were set to host No. 61 Panama on Sunday before kicking off CONCACAF Nations League play against No. 79 Curaçao in Vancouver on June 9.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Lucky couple takes home $2.4M Chase the Ace jackpot

    Two Islanders pulled the winning card worth more than $2.4 million in the latest draw of the North River Chase the Ace fundraiser. Annete Diewold and her husband, Russell McKenna, drew the ace of spades with only seven cards remaining in the deck entering Saturday's draw. The couple will walk away with $2,411,370. The win caps weeks of escalating excitement as more cards were removed and the jackpot continued to grow. The first draw of this edition of Chase the Ace was last February. The fundrai

  • Elks acquire Collins, Ivey from Argos in exchange for sixth-round pick in 2023

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have acquired defensive back Jalen Collins and linebacker Martez Ivey from the Toronto Argonauts in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2023 CFL Draft. Ivey made his CFL debut with the Argos last season, suiting up for one regular-season game against the Elks, before starting at right tackle for Toronto in the Eastern final against Hamilton. The Apopka, Fla., native previously spent time in NFL training camps with the Carolina Panthers (2021) and New England Patri

  • Flood watches downgraded in eastern Okanagan, Boundary; upgraded near Fort Nelson

    VANCOUVER — The risk of flooding has dropped in British Columbia's southern Interior but is rising in the province's north thanks to changing weather conditions. The River Forecast Centre issued a new flood watch for the Liard River and its tributaries today, including areas around the community of Fort Nelson and Highway 97 toward Watson Lake. It says steady warming last week led to more snowmelt and run-off in rivers in northern and central B.C., while a storm system added more rain to rivers.

  • Jays hit three homers and Berrios has career-high 13 strikeouts in 12-3 rout of Twins

    TORONTO — Blue Jays right-hander Jose Berrios had a dead arm in a forgettable start last weekend in Anaheim. It was certainly back to life on Saturday afternoon at Rogers Centre. Berrios had a career-high 13 strikeouts against his former team as the Blue Jays pasted the Minnesota Twins 12-3. "It was good to see how hard he was throwing today and so I knew his arm was back in shape," said Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo. "He was good to go. He just made the one mistake but other than that, he was

  • Pavan, Humana-Paredes win gold at Beach Pro Tour volleyball event

    JŪRMALA, Latvia — Canada’s Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes won gold at a Beach Pro Tour Elite 16 volleyball competition Sunday with a 2-1 win over Barbara Seixas de Freitas and Carolina Solberg Salgado of Brazil. Set scores were 21-19, 20-22, 15-7. The victory for the Canadians ended a gold-medal drought on the Beach Pro Tour of over two years. Pavan, of Kitchener, Ont., and Toronto's Humana-Paredes will next compete at the 2022 Beach Volleyball World Championships, which kick off Friday

  • Bruins' Bergeron wins 5th Selke, still unsure about future

    Patrice Bergeron is the Selke Trophy winner as the NHL's best defensive forward for a record-breaking fifth time. The big question now is whether the Boston Bruins captain will go for a sixth. Bergeron accepted the award Sunday in the aftermath of surgery for a tendon in his left elbow and still unsure whether he'll return for a 19th season.

  • Jarome Iginla's daughter Jade arrives on international hockey stage

    Another "Iggy" has landed on the international hockey scene. Jade Iginla, daughter of Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla, is among the 23 women representing Canada at the world under-18 championship starting Monday in Madison and Middleton, Wis. She and the majority of her teammates — born in 2004 and 2005 — were named to the Canadian roster a second time. When the tournament initially scheduled for Jan. 8-15 in Sweden was abruptly called off two weeks before puck drop because of the COVID-19 pa

  • Foot pain leaves French Open champ Nadal's future uncertain

    PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal's painful left foot was numbed by multiple injections to two nerves throughout the French Open, the only way he has found to deal with a chronic condition he acknowledges puts his tennis future in doubt. At any other tournament, Nadal said, he would not have persisted through what he called such “extreme conditions.” Ah, but five simple words uttered after he strung together the last 11 games of a 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 victory over an overwhelmed Casper Ruud in Sunday's intrigu

  • PGA Tour Canada returns with Victoria Open after two-year suspension due to COVID-19

    It's not quite a sigh of relief, but Blair Bursey is very pleased to have the PGA Tour Canada back. Bursey, from Gander, N.L., is one of 37 Canadians in the field at this week's Royal Beach Victoria Open, the first PGA Tour Canada event since 2019. Then known as the Mackenzie Tour, the third-tier men's professional golf circuit had two take two seasons off due to travel restrictions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. "I think people are overall pretty grateful to have things maybe settling bac

  • Rangers beat Lightning 3-2 in Game 2 for 2-0 series lead

    NEW YORK (AP) — After winning the series opener with an offensive display, the New York Rangers used a strong defensive effort to take Game 2. Now they are two victories away from reaching the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in eight years. Mika Zibanejad scored in the third period, Igor Shesterkin stopped 29 shots and the Rangers held on to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Friday night in the Eastern Conference finals. “It's a huge win for us, but we just get ready for the next one," Ra

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Saturday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Western Conference final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the

  • Delierre aiming for a third national title as national squash playdowns go outdoors

    After two decades on the Pro Squash Association tour, Shawn Delierre's career plan took a detour at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the sports world on hold, the Montreal native wanted to help the worsening situation in Quebec's hospitals and long-term care homes. He became a Canadian Red Cross support aide so he could help at various living facilities in the province. It led to more training and eventually a full-time job as a nurse's assistant. Now that tour play has resumed, Delierre

  • Espinal's three-run ninth-inning blast not enough as Jays fall 8-6 to Twins

    TORONTO — A Santiago Espinal three-run ninth-inning blast to go with earlier solo shots from George Springer, Alejandro Kirk and Matt Chapman fell short in the Toronto Blue Jays’ 8-6 rubber-match loss to the Minnesota Twins on Sunday. Espinal’s one-out homer gave the Blue Jays (31-22) their 22nd round-tripper in their last 11 games. But four batters later, Bo Bichette grounded out to third to end the game, leaving runners on first and third. Minnesota leadoff hitter Luis Arraez belted four singl

  • King: French Open should have more women's night matches

    PARIS (AP) — Tennis Hall of Famer and equal rights advocate Billie Jean King thinks the French Open should have scheduled more women’s matches for the Grand Slam tournament's high-attention night sessions — both out of fairness and because that's the best way to bring more attention to the players. King also said at a news conference Saturday at Roland Garros that she thinks new tournament director Amelie Mauresmo will change that for 2023. Only one of the 10 night sessions during this year’s to

  • Smith ignores history, takes lead at Memorial

    DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Cameron Smith believes he is playing the best golf of his life, and it shows. He is in the lead at Memorial, a tournament where the Australian doesn't have a great history. Smith elicited one of the loudest cheers of a glorious afternoon Friday at Muirfield Village — another anomaly for this weather-plagued tournament — when he holed out with a downhill chip from beyond the green on the par-3 12th that carried him to a 3-under 69. He kept his one-shot lead over Denny McCarthy

  • Darryl Sutter says Flames made progress, reclaimed respect in the NHL

    CALGARY — The Flames made progress on and off the ice in a challenging season, says head coach Darryl Sutter. "Our goal was to be a playoff team and we did that," Sutter said Wednesday at the Saddledome. "The only way you can become a Stanley Cup champion is to make the playoffs over and over and over and over and build on that. That's a four, six-year thing. I've been through that and done it, and failed at it, both, so I know." In their first full season under Sutter since his rehire in March

  • Stampeders stomp past Elks 37-7 in pre-season test

    EDMONTON — Dedrick Mills had two touchdown strikes as the Calgary Stampeders improved to 2-0 in CFL pre-season play Friday with a convincing 37-7 victory over the Edmonton Elks. The Elks dropped to 1-1 in exhibition action. Calgary got on the scoreboard first, early in the opening quarter, as a punt block by George Obinna eventually led to a one-yard touchdown plunge by quarterback Tommy Stevens. The Stampeders struck on their second possession as well, getting a 32-yard field goal from Keiran B

  • Canada men's soccer training session scrapped amid compensation talks

    VANCOUVER — Two planned training sessions in Vancouver for Canada’s men’s soccer team have been scrapped amid ongoing discussions about player compensation. Canada Soccer's advanced teams set up equipment at the Vancouver Whitecaps’ training facility Friday afternoon, but packed it back up and left the field empty minutes before the session was set to begin. A session planned for Saturday was also cancelled. "Canada Soccer are currently in discussions with their national team players pertaining

  • Pavan, Humana-Paredes advance to women's beach volleyball final in Latvia

    Resilient. It best describes the play of Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes of Canada during their 18-21, 21-19, 15-10 beach volleyball semifinal victory over Brazil's Eduarda (Duda) Lisboa and Ana Patricia Ramos on Saturday in Jurmala, Latvia. The reigning world champions will take a 4-1 record into Sunday's final at 10 a.m. ET against Bárbara Seixas and Carolina Solberg Salgado of Brazil, who beat Sara Hughes and Kelley Kolinske 21-17, 13-21, 15-8 in the other semifinal. Pavan of Kitchener

  • Rangers beat Lightning Game 2 for 2-0 series lead

    Igor Shesterkin shut the door on the Tampa Bay Lightning to secure a 3-2 win for the New York Rangers and jump out to a 2-0 series lead on Friday.