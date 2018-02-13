Canada on pace for record medal haul at PyeongChang Olympics

Mikael Kingsbury (Getty).

Through three days of the 2018 Olympics, Canada is already on pace to surpass its previous record for most medals won at the Winter Games.

Canada has accumulated a total of seven medals (two gold, four silver, one bronze) through the first three days of the Games. That number eclipses the total of six medals (two gold, three silver, one bronze) recorded in Sochi, and four medals (one gold, two silver, one bronze) earned in Vancouver after three days of Olympic competition. Canada’s current record for most medals won at the Olympics is 26, which occurred back in 2010 at the Vancouver Winter Olympics.

There will be five events that Canada has an opportunity to medal in on day four: men’s 1,500m speed skating, men’s alpine combined slalom, women’s sprint classic cross country skiing, men’s sprint classic cross country skiing, and mixed doubles curling.

Prior to the Olympics, the Canadian Press projected that Canada would win 29 medals (9 gold, 10 silver, 10 bronze) at the Games.

