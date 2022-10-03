Canada OTT and Pay TV Market Analysis/Forecasts, 2021, 2022 and 2027: AVOD, TVOD, DTO, SVOD, Digital Cable, Analog Cable, IPTV, Pay Satellite TV and Pay DTT
Dublin, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada OTT and Pay TV Market Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the converging pay TV and OTT TV episode and movie sectors.
The report covers the following:
OTT TV & Video Insight: Commentary on the main players and developments
OTT TV & video revenues by AVOD, TVOD, DTO and SVOD for 2021, 2022 and 2027
Gross SVOD subscriptions versus SVOD subscribers for 2021, 2022 and 2027
SVOD subscribers by operator for 2021, 2022 and 2027
OTT TV & Video Forecasts for every year from 2020 to 2027
SVOD forecasts for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, CraveTV, Illico, Stack TV and Paramount+/CBS All Access
AVOD forecasts for YouTube, Facebook, CTV, Global, TVA, CBC
Pay-TV Insight: Commentary on the main players and developments
Breakdown of TV households by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV, free-to-air satellite TV, analog terrestrial, free-to-air DTT and pay DTT) for 2021, 2022 and 2027
Pay TV revenues by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2021, 2022 and 2027
Pay TV subscribers by operator (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2021, 2022 and 2027
Pay TV Forecasts for every year from 2020 to 2027
Forecasts for Rogers, Videotron, Cogeco, Shaw Comms, Shaw Direct, Bell TV, Telus TV and Max TV
Key Topics Covered:
Population (000)
Total households (000)
TV households (000)
Fixed broadband holds (000)
Smartphone subscribers (000)
Tablet subscribers (000)
TV HH/Total HH
Fixed broadband HH/Total HH
Smartphone subs/Population
Tablet subs/Population
OTT TV & video viewers (000)
OTT TV & video viewers/pop
Online advertising total (US$ mil.)
AVOD (US$ mil.)
Online rental revs (US$ mil.)
DTO video revs (US$ mil.)
SVOD revenues (US$ mil.)
OTT TV & video revs (US$ mil.)
AVOD revenues/Population $
SVOD revenues/Population $
SVOD revs/SVOD subscriber $
Net SVOD homes (000)
SVOD homes/TVHH
SVOD homes/Fixed band HH
SVOD subscriptions/SVOD
homes
Gross SVOD subscriptions (000)
SVOD subs/TVHH
SVOD subs/Fixed band HH
SVOD subs/Smartphone users
SVOD subscribers by operator (000)
Netflix
Amazon
Disney+
Apple TV+
StarzPlay
Shahid VIP
OSN
Others
Share of SVOD subscribers by operator (%)
Netflix
Amazon
Disney+
Apple TV+
StarzPlay
Shahid VIP
OSN
Others
SVOD revenues by operator (US$ mil.)
Netflix
Amazon
Disney+
Apple TV+
StarzPlay
Shahid VIP
OSN
Others
Share of SVOD revenues by operator (%)
Netflix
Amazon
Disney+
Apple TV+
StarzPlay
Shahid VIP
OSN
Others
SVOD ARPU by operator ($)
Netflix
Amazon
Disney+
Apple TV+
StarzPlay
Shahid VIP
OSN
4AVOD revenues by platform ($ million)
YouTube
Facebook/Instagram
Other
