Canada and Ontario invest in new recreational complex for the Town of Prescott

PRESCOTT, ON, April 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods, and their way of life. Together, Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Neil Ellis, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and Member of Parliament for Bay of Quinte; the Honourable Steve Clark, Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and Member of Provincial Parliament for Leeds–Grenville–Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, on behalf of The Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and His Worship Brett Todd, Mayor of the Town of Prescott, announced joint funding for a new multi-use recreational centre in Prescott.

The Government of Canada is investing over $5.3 million in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing more than $4.4 million, while the Town of Prescott is contributing over $3.5 million.

The project will see the construction of an all-year, multiuse recreational complex in Prescott. The new recreational complex will include an indoor single ice pad surface with seating capacity of 800 on both sides, a walking track, multiple community rooms with multiuse functions, outdoor softball diamonds and outdoor soccer fields. This new complex will provide residents in Prescott, and surrounding communities, access to a modern and reliable recreational facility where they can enjoy sports, maintain healthy lifestyles, and partake in recreational programs for years to come.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when needed most.

Quotes

"As someone who enjoys being active, I know how important recreation centres are to maintaining our physical, mental and social health – and the pandemic has made that even more clear. By investing in the construction of a new, multi-use recreation complex in Prescott, the federal government is supporting local job creation, helping the economy recover, and providing residents with a safe and accessible place to stay active and socialize with friends and family. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Recreational facilities are the heart of Canadian communities. The construction of a new recreation complex will not only ensure increased access to modern sport and recreation programs for residents to enjoy all year long, but it will also create jobs and economic opportunities for year to come."

Neil Ellis, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and Member of Parliament for Bay of Quinte, on behalf of The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Today's much anticipated announcement will provide the people of Prescott and area with a new arena and a new community focal point. A community centre is a place for many, diverse activities and gatherings and contributes to a healthy community. I'm honoured that this project, which I've championed, has been supported by all levels of government and the impact will be significant."

The Honourable Steve Clark, Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and Member of Provincial Parliament for Leeds–Grenville–Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, on behalf of The Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"I am elated that the support of the federal and provincial governments is making the dream of our Prescott recreational complex come true. This generous funding will allow us to build a first-class arena replacing our greatly missed Leo Boivin Community Centre and getting our local hockey teams and figure skaters back on the ice. And new facilities such as the indoor walking track and community rooms will greatly expand on what we can offer for residents of all ages across the region.

I want to thank both the governments of Canada and Ontario for their incredible support here, and make special note of all that local MPP Steve Clark has done for us. Huge thanks also go out to our fundraising chairs, Judi Baril and David Beatty, who did so much to make the arena a reality by raising over $2.5 million and counting in private donations, all of those very generous donors, our friends and neighbours in the Township of Augusta for their partnership and vision, all town council and staff, and of course the countless citizens who have supported us over the past three years of our arena campaign."

His Worship Brett Todd, Mayor of the Town of Prescott

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.





Across Ontario, the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.6 billion in over 3,100 infrastructure projects.





Across the province and over the next 10 years, Ontario is investing approximately $320 million and Canada is investing approximately $407 million under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, libraries), recreational venues (arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums).





Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

Associated links

