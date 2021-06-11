Canada and Ontario invest over $1.4 million to rehabilitate the Straffordville Community Centre in the Municipality of Bayham

BAYHAM, ON, June 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods, and their way of life. Together, Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, Kate Young, Member of Parliament for London West, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Jeff Yurek, Ontario's Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks and Member of Provincial Parliament for Elgin—Middlesex—London, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and His Worship Ed Ketchabaw, Mayor of the Municipality of Bayham announced joint funding for the rehabilitation and expansion of the Straffordville Community Centre.

The Government of Canada is investing $801,320 in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing $667,099, while the Municipality of Bayham is contributing $534,881 to the centre.

The expansion of the community centre will include additional changing rooms, a canteen, universal washroom, commercial kitchen, as well as the construction of an open air pavilion. This funding will build a new accessible walking trail, repair a pavilion and sports field building and upgrade lighting inside the centre. Once completed, residents, youth and vulnerable people will have access to a spacious, all-season, accessible community hub offering extensive and better adapted recreational options.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when needed most.

"It is really exciting to see investments in the Straffordville Community Centre. Ensuring residents have access to community and recreational infrastructure is important for community development and well-being. Today's investment will contribute to the success and health of Bayham residents so that they can stay active and fit, and enjoy the facility year round. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

"I am very proud that the Ontario government has prioritized support for a project that will facilitate community in Straffordville. The new hub will be a place where happy memories are made for generations to come."

"Council is very excited to have this opportunity to expand the community hub in Straffordville and to enhance recreational opportunities for all our residents across Bayham."

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Across Ontario, the Government of Canada has invested more than $13.9 billion in over 3,280 infrastructure projects.

Across the province and over the next 10 years, Ontario is investing approximately $320 million and Canada is investing approximately $407 million under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, libraries), recreational venues (arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums).

Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

