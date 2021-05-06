Canada and Ontario Provide Affordable Homes in Peterborough

PETERBOROUGH, ON, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The COVID-19 crisis has made it clear that affordable housing is key to Canada and Ontario's recovery, as communities across the country and province are dealing with the devastating impacts of rising levels of homelessness and housing need.

Today, the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for Peterborough—Kawartha, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, and Dave Smith, Member of Provincial Parliament for Peterborough—Kawartha, on behalf of the Honourable Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, announced $3.5 million in funding that helped create two new affordable housing complexes in the Peterborough area.

Of the total investment, $2.5 million helped fund a 34-unit complex for individuals and single mothers in Peterborough which also includes a daycare. Some of the residents are supported by Homeward Bound Peterborough, a program which provides independent affordable housing for single mothers along with services and supports including childcare, life skills, assistance in obtaining a post-secondary education, employment mentoring through an industry council and transition to independence.

$1 million of the total investment helped build a 24-unit complex in Havelock that provides affordable housing for seniors and serves as a community hub, with health services and supports located on-site.

Funding for these projects was delivered through the Investment in Affordable Housing (IAH) program and the Social Infrastructure Fund (SIF), joint programs by the federal and provincial governments that gave local communities the flexibility to address their local housing needs by funding new rental construction, home repairs, housing allowances, rent supplements or home ownership.

Quotes

"Our Government is investing in affordable housing here in Peterborough and across Canada to help create jobs and improve the quality of life for those who need it most. With our investments, we are providing a helping hand for individuals and families in need, and contributing to the economic and social well-being of all Canadians. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and the Minister Responsible for the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

"Supporting those in housing need is how we build equitable prosperity for all Canadians. These two projects will provide affordable homes to those who need them most, including seniors, those with disabilities, women-led households, and working-class Canadians. This is what can be achieved when all levels of government work together." – The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, and Member of Parliament for Peterborough—Kawartha.

"Our government knows how important it is to create affordable housing in communities across Ontario so that everyone can have a place to call home. Working together with our federal partners, we are investing in much-needed affordable housing that will make a real difference in the lives of so many people, including right here in Peterborough." – The Honourable Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"All Ontarians deserve a place to call home, and it is great to see the provincial government investing in affordable housing projects like these in Peterborough. These two exciting projects are helping ensure more people in our community have access to safe affordable housing." – Dave Smith, Member of Provincial Parliament for Peterborough—Kawartha

"People in the County and City of Peterborough need safe, stable housing that they can afford. The homes created by Peterborough Housing Corporation are a great example of what's possible with support from all levels of government. These new homes will help families to thrive and seniors to live and age in their own community." –Keith Riel, Councillor and Co-Chair Housing, City of Peterborough

"Peterborough Housing Corporation is proud to have built these two housing complexes to serve our communities, with the support of our government funding partners, during the pandemic. They are fully tenanted and are a place our residents are proud to call home." – Bonnie Clark, Chair of Peterborough Housing Corporation Board of Directors

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy, an ambitious 10-year, $70+ billion plan that will create 160,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units.





To help Canadians find affordable housing, the federal government's Budget 2021 proposes to provide an additional $2.5 billion over seven years in new funding and a reallocation of $1.3 billion in previously announced funding to speed up the construction, repair, and support over 35,000 additional housing units.





Ontario is investing $765 million through the Social Services Relief Fund to help municipalities and Indigenous program administrators protect the health of shelter staff and residents by providing PPE and measures to ensure physical distancing, create longer-term housing solutions and help vulnerable Ontarians affected by COVID-19, including those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. The City of Peterborough has been allocated over $5.7 million through this fund.





Ontario allocated approximately $1.75 billion in 2020-21 as part of its Community Housing Renewal Strategy and response to COVID-19, to help sustain, repair and grow community housing and help end homelessness. This includes the Social Services Relief Fund.

