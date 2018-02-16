Canada off to hot start in Olympic Hockey

No medals for Canada on Day 7 in PyeongChang, but plenty to talk about with both Olympic hockey competitions officially underway.

We discuss the Canada-U.S. matchup on the women’s side with former Team Canada coach Lisa Haley, our overseas crew samples Soju and learns about proper drinking etiquette in South Korea, and Canadian icon Hayley Wickenheiser shares an untold story from Vancouver that you don’t want to miss.

