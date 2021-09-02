Last long weekend of summer a bit rocky for parts of Canada

Welcome to your Labour Day long weekend, Canada. The atmosphere is beginning to flex its fall muscles as those docile, upper wave patterns that are a characteristic of summer begin to tighten up, creating more chances for some adverse weather. Read on for what to expect for this last long weekend of summer.

SATURDAY

Three regions of perturbed weather across Canada to kick off Saturday.

British Columbia will see a 'fall-esque' frontal system, bringing periods of rain and unsettled conditions up and down the coast.

Region two, a trough over Ontario, threatens to bring widespread showers and thunderstorms across northern Ontario and eastern Manitoba before the front zips across southern Ontario Saturday night through early Sunday.

The remnants of Ida, which was developing as a tropical depression just one week ago, will drag its heels out of Atlantic Canada, providing lots of clouds and some shower activity – oh, and it'll still be quite windy.

Saturday

SUNDAY

The showers and frontal system will gradually weaken across B.C. throughout the day, and a period of showers and thunderstorms sweeps through Ontario and Quebec. Most of southern Ontario looks to be on the drier side, but moving further north increases your chances of some sustained rainfall.

It's always a good thing if you're not mentioned in an article about the weather. It means there's not much weather where you reside. That's you on Sunday, Prairies, with a ridge building and most of the region under fair weather.

LABOUR DAY MONDAY

B.C., you might have the best weather in the country as the ridge of high pressure continues to build in for your Labour Day Monday.

There shouldn't be much adverse weather until you hit Manitoba, which looks to be under the wrath of some northwest flow and a weak trough.

The pesky trough, still stuck across eastern Ontario and Quebec, will once again bring rounds of showers and thunderstorms, but the day won't be a total washout. Showers will also spread into the Maritimes. Southern and southwestern Ontario should be mostly rain-free.

monday

WATER TEMPERATURES

If your long-weekend plans take you in the water, you might want to know what you're getting yourself into, temperature-wise.

18°C is the theme from the Georgia Strait to Lake Winnipeg and Lake Superior. But once you're down to Lake Erie, you could be basking in water temperatures near 26 degrees. It's no Gulf of Mexico, but it's pretty close.

NASA

Speaking of warm water, we're approaching the traditional peak of the hurricane season. The Labour Day weekend is known for significant hurricanes, like Hurricane Dorian in September of 2019.

That's where Larry comes into play – soon to be Hurricane Larry. A harmless, major hurricane; it's an appropriate oxymoron, for now.

By early next week, we'll have a better understanding and confidence level to gauge if there's a material threat building for Atlantic Canada.

Be sure to check back for all of your Labour Day long weekend weather needs.