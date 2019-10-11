Canada loses tight match against Americans at men's volleyball World Cup

HIROSHIMA, Japan — The Canadian men's volleyball team fell just short of an upset at the World Cup, falling 3-2 (21-25, 25-11, 20-25, 25-19, 15-13) to the United States on Friday.

The Americans, ranked second in the world, are third in the World Cup standings at 6-2. The sixth-ranked Canadians dropped to 3-5 and are tied for eighth at the 12-team event.

"A disappointing loss. Whenever you have a chance to beat the U.S., it's a great opportunity," said Canada coach Dan Lewis.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"They served really well, and in a couple of sets we were broken open after that. But we really needed to rebound after the match with Argentina as a group, and we did tonight. I was really proud of the guys . It’s very difficult to get wins in this tournament with the best teams in the world and the number of matches, as well we've suffered some injuries, but the guys are sticking together and rallying each night."

Canada captain Nick Hoag of Sherbrooke, Ont., led Canada with 18 points. Daniel Jansen Vandoorn of Langley, B.C., added 16.

American Matt Anderson led all scorers with 20 points.

Canada faces Italy (4-4) on Saturday.

The World Cup is played in a round-robin format. Canada finished seventh the last time it was held in 2015.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2019.

The Canadian Press