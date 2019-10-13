Canada loses quarterfinal at women's volleyball continental championship

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Marie-Alex Belanger had eight points as Canada fell to the United States 3-0 on Saturday in the quarterfinal of the NORCECA women's continental championship.

The Americans won 25-17, 25-16, 25-18 and will play the Dominican Republic for gold on Sunday.

Canada will take on host Puerto Rico for bronze earlier Sunday.

The U.S. is already qualified for the 2020 Olympics, and Canada will have a chance in January at a Continental Qualifier.

"I am happy with the way we competed and how we executed," said Ben Josephson, Canada's coach. "For us the lesson is in the details, some really small things were missed on our side - coverage, a free ball pass or high ball set, and against a team that is really good, the little things are big things. We played well in the big rallies. We can play really well when we are focused."

The Canadian Press