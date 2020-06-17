Canada loses out to Ireland and Norway in Security Council vote

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invested heavily in the campaign

Canada has lost its latest bid for a seat on the United Nations Security Council despite an expensive and star-studded campaign.

It lost out to Ireland and Norway for the two "Western bloc" seats

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invested heavily in the campaign, employed 13 full-time staff and invited diplomats to a Celine Dion concert in New York.

Meanwhile, Ireland wheeled out U2 for a similar show but spent around half as much on its campaign.

Canada said it shelled out roughly $1.74m (£1.37m). As of late last year, Ireland spent a reported $800,000 and Norway $2.8m.

The Security Council has 10 non-permanent members, elected for two years each, in addition to permanent members the UK, China, France, Russia and the United States. All permanent members have the power to veto resolutions.

The council can authorise peacekeeping operations, impose international sanctions, and determine how the UN should respond to conflicts around the world.

What happened in the vote?

Norway secured 130 votes, while Ireland got 128 and Canada managed just 108.

India ran unopposed to win in the Asia-Pacific region, while Mexico also ran unopposed.

The terms for new members start on 1 January 2021.

Is this embarrassing for Canada?

This will be very disappointing result for Mr Trudeau after a lengthy campaign to secure one of the coveted positions and boost Canada's profile on the world stage.

UN diplomats were treated to tickets to U2 and Celine Dion concerts

Mr Trudeau spent part of this year on the campaign trail, trying to secure votes from Caribbean and Africa countries during February overseas trips. Delegates were also treated to a night of hits by Celine Dion in New York.

But the 108 votes were even fewer than the 114 that the country received in its last unsuccessful campaign in 2010. Portugal, a small European nation in economic turmoil at the time, pulled off an upset victory then.