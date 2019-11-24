Canada loses Davis Cup final to Spain

Canada's Denis Shapovalov was no match for Spain's Rafael Nadal, losing in the Davis Cup final. (REUTERS/Sergio Perez)

It was a valiant effort, but all good things apparently must come to an end as Canada was defeated by Spain in the Davis Cup final on Sunday.

Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut defeated Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6, 6-3 in the first singles match, then world No. 1 Rafael Nadal took down Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 7-6 (7) in Madrid.

Shapovalov fought valiantly, fighting off two championship points but ultimately Nadal proved to be insurmountable. Running into one of the greatest players of all-time on home soil, no less, didn’t help matters.

Tremendous second set. Tremendous week for team 🇨🇦 and incredible end of the session for Shapovalov. Hope he keeps up in 2020. Top ten is looming as no much points to defend till like... September. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) November 24, 2019

Canada entered the tournament as the No. 13 seed, then took down No. 10 Italy, No. 6 United States, No. 9 Australia and No. 17 Russia en route to the final.

Spain captured the tournament for the sixth time, while Nadal lifted the trophy for the fourth time in his decorated career.

It’s been a phenomenal year for Canadian tennis and the Davis Cup loss shouldn’t temper expectations for a country that is trending toward becoming a genuine power. This was Canada’s first trip to the Davis Cup final in the event’s 119-year history and it ought to contend for the title for the foreseeable future.

2019 has proven to be a year to remember for the country’s tennis stars. Bianca Andreescu won the U.S. Open in September and skyrocketed to the world No. 4 ranking in October. She currently ranked No. 5. Meanwhile Shapovalov and Auger-Aliassime (who are both under the age of 21) have asserted themselves as some of the brightest stars on the men’s circuit.

