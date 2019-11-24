Canada loses bid for its first-ever Davis Cup title, falling to Spain
World No. 1 Rafael Nadal and his Spanish teammates won their sixth Davis Cup final on Sunday, defeating a Canadian side making its first appearance in the championship.
Nadal and Roberto Bautista Agut, making his return to the tournament just three days after his father's passing, defeated Montreal's Félix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., in straight sets at Madrid.
Canada's previous best finish was a semifinal loss in 2013.
Spain won for the first time since 2011 in final in Seville, Spain.
Nadal went undefeated this week and has gone an unmatched 28 games without a loss in singles and doubles combined.
Recent Davis Cup champions
2019 — Spain
2018 — Croatia
2017 — France
2016 — Argentina
2015 — Britain
2014 — Switzerland
2013 — Czech Republic
2012 — Czech Republic
2011 — Spain
2010 — Serbia