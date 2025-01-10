Canada line up Casey Stoney after spy scandal

Casey Stoney is the leading candidate to take up the vacant role with Canada - PA/Nigel French

Casey Stoney is in the frame to become the next manager of Canada’s women’s team, six months on from the spy-gate scandal that rocked their Olympic campaign.

The former England captain, who was capped 130 times for her country, has been out of work since she was sacked by National Women’s Soccer League side San Diego Wave last June.

Telegraph Sport understands she is the leading candidate to take up the vacant role with Canada, who sacked fellow English coach Bev Priestman in November following an independent investigation into the team’s spying scandal.

Priestman, who is serving a one-year Fifa suspension along with two of her former staff, was found to have authorised the illegal use of drones to film two New Zealand training sessions at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Canada were deducted six points at the tournament but still progressed to the quarter-finals, where they were beaten by Germany.

Canada Soccer is continuing to scrutinise the roots of the spying scandal and has initiated a disciplinary process against their former men’s and women’s coach John Herdman, who is currently the manager of Toronto FC.

‘I hope this is a turning point in our game’

Priestman, who led Canada to an Olympic gold medal in Tokyo in 2021, addressed the findings of the investigation in an Instagram post, writing: “I hope out of a really tough situation this is a turning point for our game.

“There has been a standard and precedent set now, irrespective of gender, tournament or associated revenues, that will hopefully clean up our game.

“I know that amazing group was ready to reach the top again this summer but in many ways what they did was even more special under such difficult circumstances.”

Bev Priestman was found to have authorised the illegal use of drones to film two New Zealand training sessions at the Paris Olympics - Reuters/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Former Manchester United manager Stoney had been suggested as a possible contender to replace ex-Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall, who was appointed as her successor at San Diego Wave this week. But it is understood Stoney was not considered by the Women’s Super League side.

She has also been mooted as a future England manager when Sarina Wiegman’s tenure comes to an end. Wiegman is contracted to the Football Association until the end of the 2027 World Cup.

A Canada Soccer spokesperson said: “The search is ongoing and is confidential, and we are not commenting on the accuracy of any rumours. When there is news to report, you will hear it directly from us.”