Canada LED Headlights For Efficient Night Driving Dodge Ford Products Launched

LED EAGLE, the Calgary-based LED headlight manufacturer, has announced a new range of powerful LED headlight bulbs. They are purpose-built for tough Canadian driving conditions

CALGARY, ALBERTA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2020 / LED EAGLE, the Calgary-based LED headlight specialists, have launched a new range of powerful LED headlight bulbs. They are designed to replace standard halogen bulbs in most major models including Dodge, Ford, Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Jeep, RAM, Toyota, and snowmobiles.

More information can be found at: https://ledeagle.ca

The team explains that their bulbs are Canadian made, designed, and developed for the toughest and darkest driving conditions. Every bulb is easy to install, warrantied for one year, with free shipping and backed by a lifetime of technical support.

LED headlights are becoming an increasingly popular driver choice because they are energy efficient and offer a brighter, more focused beam. This provides more clarity to increase vision and reduce the strain of night driving.

This means more car owners are now enjoying enhanced night vision and safer driving in the dark. The bulbs have the added advantage of longevity which makes them a cost-effective choice for Canada's drivers.

Top of the LED EAGLE range is the LED EAGLE DiamondVision headlight bulbs, which deliver a powerful 12,000 lumens. They provide up to 300% more light efficiency than standard halogen bulbs.

Check out the DiamindVision line at: https://ledeagle.ca/collections/diamondvision-i

There is a choice of twenty-four bulbs to meet most vehicle needs. A collection of bundles is also available, which additionally provide adaptors and TIPM decoders.

A popular choice within this range is a pair of DiamondVision H4 bulbs for ultra-powerful LED headlights. They are fully impact tested and guaranteed to work in extreme temperatures. Every bulb is made from aircraft-grade aluminum and is easy to install using the company's plug-and-play technology.

Full details of this product can be found at: https://ledeagle.ca/collections/diamondvision-i/products/led-eagle-diamondvision-h49003-hb2-led-headlight-bulbs

LED EAGLE supplies a wide range of LED driving lights, including headlight bulbs, reversing light bulbs, licence plate bulbs together with bulb adaptors, load resistors and TIPM CANbus decoders. All are constructed in Canada to the same high standard.

Contact Info:

Name: Gordon Chow

Email: Send Email

Organization: LED EAGLE

Address: 8120 Beddington Blvd NW Unit 400, Calgary, Alberta T3K 3V0, Canada

Website: https://ledeagle.ca

SOURCE: LED EAGLE





