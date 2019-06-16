Canada ends 7s season with Biarritz bronze

Canada's women's rugby sevens team will bring home bronze medals after beating Spain 19-14 on Sunday in Biarritz, France.

Tough Canadian defence kept Spain hemmed in their own end for most of the first half, while tries from Bianca Farella and Brittany Benn spotted Canada a 12-0 lead.

Maria Losada struck on the final play of the half, cutting the Spanish deficit to five.

In the second half, Canadian speedster Charity Williams was almost free and clear before the ball was punched out of her grasp. Spain took over possession and scored a try by Elizabet Martinez to take a 14-12 lead.

Another Williams miscue gave Spain the ball back with about 2:30 remaining, but she made up for it by grabbing a blocked Spanish kick and running the length of the field to put Canada up for good.

Earlier in the day, Canada dropped a 21-12 decision to New Zealand in the Cup semifinals after taking a 12-5 win in the quarters over the host French.

The U.S. took the Biarritz title — their first ever — with a 26-10 victory over overall title winner New Zealand.

Ticket punched for Tokyo 2020

The win over France comes a day after Canada secured their spot at the 2020 Olympic Games by going 2-1 in pool play, which guaranteed a top four of the World Series Sevens standings, and automatic qualification for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The Canadians scored a 22-19 win over Spain, beat Ireland 27-10, and fell to Australia 27-14.