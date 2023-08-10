Canada joins U.S., Britain in sanctioning Lebanese trio accused of embezzlement

OTTAWA — Canada is joining peers in leveraging sanctions on a trio of people tied to an alleged embezzlement scandal at Lebanon’s central bank.

The sanctions apply to former bank governor Riad Salameh, his brother Raja Salameh and his former assistant Marianne Hoayek.

The three stand accused of involvement in allegedly siphoning commissions from the central bank when it bought bonds, without providing any services of value.

Prosecutors allege those funds were used to buy luxury properties for the three in multiple European countries.

Britain and Washington have also sanctioned Salameh, accusing him of contributing to endemic corruption in Lebanon.

The sanctions come as Lebanon is years into an economic crisis, with soaring costs of living and people fleeing for Europe on rickety boats at levels not seen for decades.

Last week, Canada joined other Western countries in chastising Lebanese officials for "stalling" on an impartial investigation into the deadly explosion at the Port of Beirut, marking the third anniversary of that event.

The Canadian Press