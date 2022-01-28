Canada joins international sustainable agriculture production and food systems coalition

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian farmers and producers are key drivers for advancing innovation and sustainability for our country's agricultural and agri-food sector. As part of the Government of Canada's approach to working in collaboration with international partners to mitigate the risks of climate change and create conditions for industry to remain competitive globally, Canada has joined the Sustainable Productivity Growth for Food Security and Resource Conservation coalition (SPG).

As an outcome of the United Nations Food Systems Summit, which took place in September 2021, Canada has joined more than 15 countries, as well as dozens of academic organizations, foundations and private sector associations, in becoming signatories of the SPG, led by the United States.

The coalition will work in collaboration to develop strategies focused on accelerating the transition to more sustainable food systems through agricultural productivity growth. Its work will be informed by ideas that optimize sustainability across social, economic, and environmental dimensions, including all sectors of agriculture.

Collaboration with coalition partners will provide Canada with an international platform to advocate for research, advance innovations and technologies, and facilitate productivity growth in our own agriculture and agri-food sector.

Canadian farmers have always been good stewards of the land and have a solid track record of sustainable agriculture, with sound management practices, and adopting innovative practices and technologies. Over the past two decades, farmers have doubled the value of production while stabilizing greenhouse gas emissions. Efforts must continue in order to reduce emissions, given the pressing climate and environmental challenges at hand.

Quotes

"Our farmers are already tackling the problems of climate change on the ground, and working every day to make their businesses, and our entire sector, more sustainable. Through their innovative management practices, investments in new technologies and stewardship of the land, they are contributing to Canada's overall goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving climate resiliency. This new collaborative international coalition will see a sharing of new strategies that can benefit our entire sector."
- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"In order for the world to meet its climate goals, it is critical we work together to facilitate agricultural trade in climate-smart ways. Canada is pleased to be a member of the Sustainable Productivity Growth for Food Security and Resource Conservation coalition (SPG) which can truly make a difference when it comes to building a more sustainable, equitable, and resilient global agriculture system."
- The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development

Quick Facts

  • The United Nations Food Systems Summit launched dozens of multi-stakeholder coalitions. The Summit was convened in September 2021 for nations and stakeholders to discuss actions, solutions and strategies to deliver progress on the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Canada was an active participant in the Summit and its preparations, including convening dialogues to discuss solutions and strategies to make meaningful progress towards healthier, more sustainable and more equitable food systems.

  • The Guelph Statement outlines the joint federal, provincial and territorial priorities for Canada's agriculture sector, including a shared vision for sustainable agriculture and agri-food production, in order to rise to the climate change challenge, expand new markets and trade while meeting the expectations of consumers, and to feed Canadians and a growing global population.

  • In 2021, the Government of Canada announced $550 million over 10 years to help Canada's agriculture and agri-food sector meet our emission targets and capture new opportunities in the green economy.

  • In 2019, the Government launched Canada's first-ever Food Policy, which aims to strengthen our food system at every step – from sustainable food production and processing, to strong local food infrastructure and less food waste.

