Canada’s Inflation Rate Hits 7.7%, The Highest Level Since 1983

Canada’s annual inflation rate reached 7.7% in May, its highest level since January 1983 and

above economist expectations for a 7.3% annualized increase.

May’s year-over-year inflation reading was up from 6.8% in April, according to Statistics

Canada. Inflation rose 1.4% on a monthly basis between April and May, with gasoline and car

prices among the biggest contributors to the increase in Canadian consumer prices.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose to 5.2% from a year ago, its

highest level in 30 years. Like other nations around the world, Canadian households are

grappling with record gasoline prices and food costs.

Markets are now fully pricing in a 75-basis-point interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada at its

next meeting in July, which would bring its trendsetting rate to 2.25%. The central bank’s key

lending rate is forecast to reach 3.50% by the end of this year.

Gasoline prices in Canada rose sharply in May, increasing 12% during the month and gaining

48% from a year earlier. Food costs rose a smaller 0.8% last month but are up 8.8% from a year

ago.

Statistics Canada noted that the cost of living is increasing at twice the average wage gains in

the country, putting additional pressure on the economy.