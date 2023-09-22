Canada-India tensions spell trouble for trade growth, investment: business leaders

TORONTO — Business leaders say the escalating tension between Canada and India is jeopardizing delicate trade and investment relationships that the two sides have been have been working for years to advance.

On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of being involved in the killing of a man wanted by the country who was gunned down in June outside a B.C. temple.

As the situation heats up, Canada expelled an Indian diplomat and India kicked out a Canadian representative.

India has also temporarily halted all visa services for Canadian citizens.

Victor Thomas, president and CEO of the Canada-India Business Council, said this country has been trying to grow its trade relationships with India, which is the world’s biggest country by population and the world’s fastest-growing large economy.

Now, trade talks are being postponed as the two countries face off, with Canada’s trade minister postponing a planned October mission to India.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2023.

The Canadian Press