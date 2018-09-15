Canada improves to 3-0 with win over China at world volleyball championship

Canada is off to an excellent start at the world volleyball championship.

The Canadians improved to 3-0 with a 3-1 (25-22, 25-19, 21-25, 25-23) win over China on Saturday in Ruse, Bulgaria.

"That's good that we are ready to fight and everybody was ready with positive performances," Canada coach Stephane Antiga said. "We can play better obviously, but we had to fight to win this game and I think that is best preparation for the two last very difficult games (Brazil and France) of this first round."

Canada rallied from a 16-12 deficit in the fourth set to finish the match. It was Canada's seventh consecutive win over China at a major world event.

Team captain Gord Perrin of Creston, B.C., led Canada with 26 points. Sharone Vernon-Evans of Scarborough, Ont., chipped in with 14.

"We didn’t play that well of a game; we had some interesting moments where we made some mistakes and didn't make plays that we would usually make," said Perrin. "but the most important thing is that we showed good heart ... Everybody really wanted the victory and that showed, so that was the best thing about today.”

Canada returns to action on Monday against reigning Olympic champion Brazil.

The Canadian Press