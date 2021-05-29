Canada’s Housing Boom Makes This TSX Stock a Buy Today

Aditya Raghunath
·3 min read
A house being constructed in the countryside

When markets across the world are gaining momentum, a majority of the stocks will make you money. However, smart investors know they shouldn’t be scrambling for cover when the tide ebbs. And as markets reach frothy levels, it makes sense to look at stocks that are not your traditional “growth” stocks but that have a lot of upside potential, nevertheless.

Stella Jones (TSX:SJ) is one such company. It is a producer of industrial pressure-treated wood products that mainly operates in three segments, of which, two are economy agnostic. The company’s main verticals are utility poles, railway ties, and residential lumber. Through recessions or booms, utility poles, and railway ties have to be serviced, maintained, and replaced regularly.

Lumber pricing and homes

Lumber prices began to soar when the COVID-19 pandemic began, with supply not being able to match up to the demand from builders and renovators. In March, the price per thousand board feet managed to reach an all-time high of $1,040.

Data for April shows that Canadian home sales declined by 12.5% on a month-over-month basis, as lockdown restrictions were re-imposed. Compared to April 2020, sales increased 256%.

According to Paul Jannke, the principal of Forest Economic Advisors, since supply will struggle to keep up with the demand, prices will continue to remain historically elevated for the rest of the year, although they might drop from their current levels too, thanks to the volatile nature of its pricing. Jannke believes that data could show that prices experienced a drop in April and May, albeit not significantly, and might just bounce back by Q3 of 2021.

Lumber experts believe that by the year-end, the price of softwood lumber and panel won’t drop significantly. The current momentum of the ongoing demand for new buildings and remodeling will result in large volumes of lumber sales until the year-end, if not longer.

What’s next for TSX investors?

Meanwhile, Stella Jones’s other businesses continue as usual. Sales came in at $623 million for the quarter ended March 31 — an increase of 23% from $508 million in the corresponding period in 2020. Residential lumber made up 27% of the company’s revenue.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) rose 57% to $99 million from $63 million in 2020. Net income was $56 million — double the net income of $28 million in the corresponding quarter in 2020.

Stella-Jones’s EBITDA guidance for 2021 is $450-$480 million in 2021, up from its earlier estimate of $385-$410 million. Residential lumber sales are now forecast to increase in the range of 45-65% compared to 2020. Residential lumber sales in 2020 were $665 million in 2020, up 41% from sales of $471 million in 2019 on the back of rising lumber prices and strong home improvement demand.

Utility poles sales are expected to go up in the mid- to high-single-digit range compared to 2020, while railway ties and industrial product sales are projected to be relatively comparable to those generated in 2020.

The company’s forward dividend yield is 1.52%, and Stella Jones stock is currently trading at $47.43. Analysts have given it a target of $60, which is upside of around 25%. This stock is an easy buy, in my book.

The post Canada’s Housing Boom Makes This TSX Stock a Buy Today appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

Are you a fan of value investing?

Just Released! 5 Stocks Under $49 (FREE REPORT)

Motley Fool Canada's market-beating team has just released a brand-new FREE report revealing 5 "dirt cheap" stocks that you can buy today for under $49 a share.
Our team thinks these 5 stocks are critically undervalued, but more importantly, could potentially make Canadian investors who act quickly a fortune.
Don't miss out! Simply click the link below to grab your free copy and discover all 5 of these stocks now.

Claim your FREE 5-stock report now!

More reading

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

2021

Latest Stories

  • Canadiens ready to open doors for fans for first time in pandemic

    After Quebec loosened COVID-19 restrictions, the Canadiens will be permitted to have 2,500 fans for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

  • Chris Weidman is already walking on his broken leg a month after horrific injury

    Chris Weidman has made incredible progress after breaking his leg in April.

  • Tony Parker qualifies for World Series of Poker main event

    The Spurs legend is heading to Vegas.

  • Golden Knights' Mattias Janmark is the first unsung hero of the Stanley Cup playoffs

    Mattias Janmark hadn't scored in over a month, but his hat trick in Game 7 is the primary reason why the Vegas Golden Knights advanced to the second round.

  • Joel Embiid's wrestling celebration gets coveted Triple H, Shawn Michaels endorsement

    Is Joel Embiid the newest member of D-Generation X?

  • Jayson Tatum is the NBA's next great scoring legend

    In a playoff game opposite Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving — three of the six greatest scorers of their generation — Jayson Tatum was the most lethal offensive weapon on the court.

  • Report: Blue Jays investigating new sexual misconduct allegations against Roberto Alomar

    New allegations of sexual misconduct against Roberto Alomar have been brought forward and are being investigated by the Toronto Blue Jays.

  • Watch the Champions League final live today with a free trial

    An all-English Champions League Final caps off what's been a great 2020-21 season on DAZN.

  • Ja Morant says he's not sure if his family will return to Utah after racist heckling

    The Jazz indefinitely banned three fans for heckling Morant's family.

  • The Utah Jazz are unnecessarily dramatic

    Between Rudy Gobert flopping and Donovan Mitchell's trainer-gate, the Utah Jazz are creating more drama than they need during the first-round series with Memphis.

  • Manoah's mom discusses Alek's emotional debut, reveals he's addicted to sushi

    Alek Manoah's mother opened up about the experience of watching her son make his MLB debut and also spilled the beans on what his favourite food is.

  • Masai Ujiri's list of demands and rebuilding a champion

    William Lou and Alex Wong discuss the path to the Toronto Raptors returning to championship contention and what Masai Ujiri has on his list of demands.

  • Taylor Hall is providing the offensive balance the Bruins needed to flourish

    Taylor Hall no longer has to serve as the focal point of his team's offense and is bringing new life to Boston's once one-dimensional attack.

  • Sources: How Lakers have operated since reaching vaccine threshold

    The Lakers reached the 85% vaccine threshold this week, opening up film sessions and team meals on their plane.

  • Rafael Nadal, others react to Naomi Osaka's French Open media blackout

    Naomi Osaka has said that she won't be meeting with reporters at all during the French Open.

  • Canada coach John Herdman picks squad for crucial CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers

    Coach John Herdman has shuffled his pack somewhat for a crucial World Cup qualifying stretch in June that could see Canada advance to the final round of CONCACAF qualifying. With a possible four games in 15 days, starting with matches against Aruba and Suriname, Herdman anticipates "a real football adventure over the next three weeks." With injuries, form and availability influencing his selection, Herdman has made seven changes to the roster that dispatched Bermuda 5-1 and the Cayman Islands 11-0 in late March. While missing a few influential pieces, Herdman likes his options. "It's an exciting group. I think we've got that flair, we've got pace, we've got power," he told a virtual news conference Saturday. "We've got experience in key parts of the field." One notable absence is 38-year-old captain Atiba Hutchinson, who is nursing a mild hamstring injury from his last game with Turkey's Besiktas. Former skipper Scott Arfield, who won the Scottish title with Rangers this season, remains out of the picture for the time being as he takes an international break. Goalkeeper James Pantemis, defenders Doneil Henry, Scott Kennedy and Steven Vitoria and midfielders Liam Fraser and Jonathan Osorio and forward Tajon Buchanan are added to the 24-man roster. Dropping out are Hutchinson, Miller, Maxime Crepeau, Ricardo Ferreira, Cristian Gutierrez, Joel Waterman and Jayden Nelson. Crepeau's partner is expecting a baby while Miller is injured. Uncapped players on the squad include Pantemis, Kennedy, Buchanan and goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair. Herdman plans to bring 10 more players into camp in Florida next week, to support the initial 24-man roster and to have a larger squad in the loop with the Gold Cup scheduled to begin in July. His 24-man roster is an inexperienced squad internationally with midfielder Samuel Piette (51 caps) and goalkeeper Milan Borjan (50) the only players with 35 or more caps. There are 16 players with 15 or fewer caps, including seven with two or fewer caps. Twelve members of the squad are aged 24 or younger. "I think that's just the curse of Canada at the minute," Herdman said in an interview. "It's a talented team but lacks that collective experience. "It's every national coach's prerogative to pick the best players," he added. "And if that best player is 21, 22, then they deserve to wear that red shirt in big moments." Still the quality is undeniable with the likes of Borjan in goal and the firepower of Alphonso Davies, Jonathan Davies and Cyle Larin. Borjan (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Davies (Bayern Munich, Germany), David (Lille, France) and Larin (Besiktas) are coming off league-winning seasons. David Wotherspoon helped St. Johnstone to a historic cup double in Scotland. Herdman is looking for such players to translate their club success onto the international scene. "I think this generation of players can be that generation that takes this game to the next level," he said. "It is their time now. They can be that group of guys that made a difference and took it to the next level," he added. The Canadian men have had little time together, however. Herdman estimates he has only had six training sessions in 16 months, with another four to five in the camp ahead. First up for the 70th-ranked Canadian men are their final group B games June 5 and 8 against No. 205 Aruba and No. 136 Suriname, respectively. Only the group winner advances, with the Canada-Suriname game likely deciding that. Both teams won their first two matches, although Canada has a plus-six edge in goal difference. Suriname has opened the door to players with Surinamese roots, allowing them so-called sports passports to bring them into the fold without having to hand in their other citizenship, usually Dutch. The new Suriname roster is filled with "hardened pros that have all played at the top level in Holland," according to Herdman. "They're going to test us." Previously Canada would have looked at playing a team of Suriname-based players. "The game have looked very different," said Herdman. "At the same time we need these games. we need these games to test us," he added. "Like everyone has said, if you want to get to a World Cup, you have to beat these teams on the way." The winner of Canada's group advances to face the Group E winner — likely No. 83 Haiti, No. 147 Nicaragua or No. 170 Belize — in the second-round playoffs. Those playoffs are scheduled for June 12 and 15, making for a logistical challenge for Canadian team officials, who face having to make travel plans for three different countries in a pandemic. Herdman cited the "stress and anxiety of living in a pandemic — and then travelling to countries where your government has identified as high-risk areas for either COVID or instability." For a possible trip to Haiti, Canada Soccer is looking at bringing extra security and medical help. The roster has been evolving quickly. Herdman said a player withdrew due to injury Friday, the same day they found out that fullback Samuel Adekugbe would be available under Norway's quarantine rules. The winners of the three second-round playoffs join five other higher-ranked teams in the final round of eight in the region, which will see the teams play each home and on the road. Mexico (No. 11), the U.S. (No. 20), Jamaica (No. 45), Costa Rica (No. 50) and Honduras (No. 67) received byes directly to the so-called Octagonal. The top three teams will qualify for Qatar 2022, representing North and Central America and the Caribbean. The fourth-place finisher will take part in an intercontinental playoff to see who joins them. The June 5 qualifier is officially a home match for Aruba but will be played at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., instead. The June 8 match against Suriname is a Canadian home match but will be played at SeatGeek Stadium, formerly known as Toyota Stadium, in Bridgeview, Ill. Travel restrictions due to the pandemic have forced Canada and other countries to find neutral sites to stage these games. The Canadian men's first qualifier against No. 168 Bermuda took place March 26 in Orlando rather than a home venue north of the border. The Canadians played the 194th-ranked Cayman Islands in Bradenton on March 29, romping to a record 11-0 win in what was scheduled as a home match for the Cayman Islands. Suriname hosts Bermuda on June 4 in Paramaribo before facing Canada. Thirty CONCACAF teams are competing in the pandemic-delayed first round of World Cup qualifying. The six group winners move on to a second round of head-to-head knockout matches. CANADA ROSTER Goalkeepers: Milan Borjan, Red Star Belgrade (Serbia); James Pantemis, CF Montreal (MLS); Dayne St. Clair, Minnesota United (MLS). Centre Backs: Doneil Henry, Suwon Samsung Bluewings (South Korea); Scott Kennedy, SSV Jahn Regensburg (Germany); Frank Sturing, FC Den Bosch (the Netherlands); Steven Vitoria, Moreirense FC (Portugal). Fullbacks: Samuel Adekugbe, Valerenga Fotball (Norway); Alphonso Davies, Bayern Munich (Germany); Alistair Johnston, Nashville SC (MLS); Richie Laryea, Toronto FC (MLS). Midfielders: Stephen Eustaquio, FC Pacos de Ferreira (Portugal); Liam Fraser, Columbus Crew SC (MLS, on loan from Toronto); Mark-Anthony Kaye, Los Angeles FC (MLS); Jonathan Osorio, Toronto FC (MLS); Samuel Piette, CF Montreal (MLS); David Wotherspoon, St. Johnstone (Scotland). Forwards: Tajon Buchanan, New England Revolution (MLS); Lucas Cavallini, Vancouver Whitecaps (MLS); Theo Corbeanu, Wolverhampton Wanderers (England); Jonathan David, Lille (France); David (Junior) Hoilett, Cardiff City (Wales); Cyle Larin, Besiktas (Turkey); Liam Millar, Charlton Athletic (England, on loan from Liverpool). --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

  • Canada suffers 1st loss at 3-on-3 basketball Olympic qualifier

    Canada dropped a 21-16 decision to Latvia on Saturday at the men's 3x3 basketball Olympic qualifying tournament in Graz, Austria. The Canadians now sit with a record of two wins and one loss and will face the host team in their final pool match at 2:20 p.m. ET, CBCSports.ca. The team of Alex Johnson, Jordan Jensen-Whyte, Steve Sir, and Kyle Landry began the tournament with an 18-14 win over Croatia on Thursday, followed by a 17-15 win over the Netherlands on Friday. With the win, Latvia (4-0) clinched top spot in Pool D and will face Lithuania in Sunday's quarter-finals. Canada can clinch a berth in the quarter-finals – and a date with the No.2-ranked U.S. – with a win over Austria, which is third in Pool D with a record of 1-2. The Netherlands (1-2) and Croatia (0-3) will tangle in their final match of pool play at 2:45 p.m. ET. WATCH | Canada tops Netherlands in Austria:

  • Rockies place Story on injured list with sore right elbow

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story was placed on the injured list due to inflammation in his right elbow. The move was announced Saturday by the team before a doubleheader in Pittsburgh against the Pirates. The Rockies also reinstated infielder Matt Adams from the injured list. Story was taken out on Thursday in New York against the Mets as a precaution. He's off to a slow start this season, hitting .255 with five homers. The two-time All-Star is in the final year of his deal and figures to be a hot commodity toward the trade deadline. He's a smooth fielder who has plenty of power (139 career homers) and has speed on the base paths (two seasons with 20 or more stolen bases). Last Sunday against Arizona, the 28-year-old Story broke out of a homer funk with the fourth walk-off homer of his career. It's tied for third-most in franchise history with Charlie Blackmon, Jason Giambi and Larry Walker, behind only Dante Bichette, who had five, and Todd Helton, who finished with seven. That long ball snapped a 17-game homerless streak for Story, the second-longest of his career. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Jazz great Mark Eaton dies at 64

    Mark Eaton is one of the few former players to have his number retired by the Jazz.

  • NBA betting: Picks against the spread for Saturday’s playoff games

    There's a full slate of action on Saturday and it starts with Milwaukee's attempt to sweep the Heat.