Canada to host CARICOM group of Caribbean leaders in Ottawa this month

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to host leaders of the Caribbean Community in Ottawa this month to take stock of Canada's partnerships in the region.

The CARICOM group includes 15 countries and five overseas territories, spanning from Bahamas to Trinidad and Tobago, but not including Cuba.

The meeting is scheduled to take place from Oct. 17 to 19 and is to focus on inclusive economic growth and climate change.

Trudeau is helping lead global initiatives focused on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and reforming financial institutions to help smaller states deal with climate change, both of which are priorities for Caribbean countries.

The meeting has been announced just days after the UN Security Council approved a multinational military intervention in Haiti, which is a member of CARICOM.

Trudeau's office says the Caribbean leaders will also meet with Canadian business leaders and investors to look at commercial opportunities in the region.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2023.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press