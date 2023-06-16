Fifteen pensioners on outing to casino killed in Canada bus crash

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lamented what he called 'incredibly tragic' news - NIRMESH VADERA

Elderly residents who were on an outing to a casino were among 15 people killed in a collision in rural Canada on Thursday, one of the country’s most deadly road crashes.

The crash occurred when a truck and a community bus collided at a highway intersection near the town of Carberry in southwestern Manitoba, 105 miles west of Winnipeg.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lamented what he called “incredibly tragic” news.

The news from Carberry, Manitoba is incredibly tragic. I’m sending my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones today, and I’m keeping the injured in my thoughts. I cannot imagine the pain those affected are feeling – but Canadians are here for you. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 15, 2023

Winnipeg Free Press reported that wheelchairs and crumpled walkers remained near to the damaged bus which was operated by Handi-Transit, a company which transports the elderly and people with disabilities.

Rob Hill, Commanding Officer of the Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police, said the bus was carrying 25 people and authorities were deploying all their resources in the province to the scene. Ten people were taken to hospitals.

A bus was smoldering in a ditch near a truck - AP

Ambulance helicopters have been dispatched to the scene from Winnipeg and Regina.

The crash brought back memories of the 2018 bus crash in the neighboring province of Saskatchewan that killed 16 people from the Humboldt Broncos minor league hockey team.