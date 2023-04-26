Canada’s Got Talent Reveals All Performers Heading to the Semifinals, Beginning May 2 on Citytv

Rogers Sports & Media

TORONTO, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On tonight’s episode of Canada’s Got Talent on Citytv, the #CGT judges – Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Trish Stratus, Kardinal Offishall – and host Lindsay Ell selected the 18 acts moving on to the semifinal round. They are:

ALBERTA:

ATSUSHI ONO – Magic Act, Calgary, AB

BEATRICE LOVE – Singer/Musician, Edmonton, AB

COOL GIRAFFES – Dance Act, Edmonton, AB



BRITISH COLUMBIA:

CURRAN DOBBS – Comedy Act, Victoria, BC

MR. CUDDLES THE EVIL OCTOPUS – Novelty Act, Gibsons, BC

RAYMOND SALGADO – Singer/Musician, Vancouver Island, BC



NEW BRUNSWICK:

ANICA – Singer/Musician, Grand-Barachois, NB – **Lindsay’s Golden Buzzer**



NOVA SCOTIA:

THE TURNBULL BROTHERS – Singer/Musician, Glace Bay, NS



ONTARIO:

KATHERINE LYNN-ROSE – Singer/Musician, Burlington, ON

MAYA GAMZU – Singer/Musician, Toronto, ON – **Kardinal’s Golden Buzzer**

MEAVE – Singer/Musician, Niagara Falls, ON



QUEBEC:

ALEXANDRA CÔTÉ – Animal Act, Thetford Mines, QC

CONVERSION – Dance Act, Trois-Rivières, QC – **Trish’s Golden Buzzer**

GBA – Circus Act, Montreal, QC

GENEVIÈVE CÔTÉ – Novelty Act, Laval, QC – **Howie’s Golden Buzzer**

PAOLA TROILO – Singer/Musician, Laval, QC

THE CAST – Dance Act, Lévis, QC – **Group Golden Buzzer**

YUKON TERRITORY:

MAGIC BEN – Magic Act, Whitehorse, YT



Plus, key moments from tonight’s episode include:

FLEXY-T (Ajax, ON) contorted her way to four yeses, Howie said she was “inspirational, aspirational, and a fun example of what we love to celebrate here on Canada’s Got Talent.”

Juno-award winning singers THE BEARHEAD SISTERS (Edmonton, AB) performed an original song called “Waka’ne” and wowed the judges

ASD BAND (Toronto, ON) had the audience at OLG Stage rocking out during their performance of “Follow You” by Imagine Dragons, Lilly called it “epic.”

Howie praised the comedy of JOZE PIRANIAN (Toronto, ON) , calling his act memorable

Dance crew THE CAST (Lévis, QC) received the Group Golden Buzzer after bringing the house down with their hard-hitting hip-hop routine.



A Recap of Tonight’s

Performances (Tuesday, April 25)

CIRQUE KALABANTÉ – Circus Act

Montreal, QC



TRA MY TRINH – Circus Act



Montreal, QC



FLEXY-T – Circus Act



Ajax, ON



THE DREAMBOATS – Vocal Groups



Mississauga, ON



ASD BAND – Vocal Groups



Toronto, ON



THE BEARHEAD SISTERS – Vocal Groups



Edmonton, AB



DAVID GREEN – Comedy Act



Niagara Falls, ON



JOZE PIRANIAN – Comedy Act

Toronto, ON

RICHARD FORGET – Magic Act

Whitby, ON



DAVID NT ANNAN – Dance Act

Fredericton, NB



ASHLEY VELDBOOM – Dance Act

Orillia, ON



THE CAST – Dance Act

Lévis, QC



**COMING UP**

A Sneak Peek at Next Week’s Semi-Final

Performances (Tuesday, May 2)

ALEXANDRA CÔTÉ – Animal Act



Thetford Mines, QC



MAYA GAMZU – Singer/Musician



Toronto, ON



COOL GIRAFFES – Dance Act

Edmonton, AB



THE TURNBULL BROTHERS – Singers



Glace Bay, NS



ATSUSHI ONO – Magic Act



Calgary, AB



BEATRICE LOVE – Singer/Musician



Edmonton, AB



PAOLA TROILO – Singer/Musician

Laval, QC



MR. CUDDLES THE EVIL OCTOPUS – Novelty Act



Gibsons, BC



CONVERSION – Dance Act



Trois-Rivières, QC



Canada’s Got Talent is produced by McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc. and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.

