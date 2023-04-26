Canada’s Got Talent Reveals All Performers Heading to the Semifinals, Beginning May 2 on Citytv
TORONTO, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On tonight’s episode of Canada’s Got Talent on Citytv, the #CGT judges – Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Trish Stratus, Kardinal Offishall – and host Lindsay Ell selected the 18 acts moving on to the semifinal round. They are:
ALBERTA:
ATSUSHI ONO – Magic Act, Calgary, AB
BEATRICE LOVE – Singer/Musician, Edmonton, AB
COOL GIRAFFES – Dance Act, Edmonton, AB
BRITISH COLUMBIA:
CURRAN DOBBS – Comedy Act, Victoria, BC
MR. CUDDLES THE EVIL OCTOPUS – Novelty Act, Gibsons, BC
RAYMOND SALGADO – Singer/Musician, Vancouver Island, BC
NEW BRUNSWICK:
ANICA – Singer/Musician, Grand-Barachois, NB – **Lindsay’s Golden Buzzer**
NOVA SCOTIA:
THE TURNBULL BROTHERS – Singer/Musician, Glace Bay, NS
ONTARIO:
KATHERINE LYNN-ROSE – Singer/Musician, Burlington, ON
MAYA GAMZU – Singer/Musician, Toronto, ON – **Kardinal’s Golden Buzzer**
MEAVE – Singer/Musician, Niagara Falls, ON
QUEBEC:
ALEXANDRA CÔTÉ – Animal Act, Thetford Mines, QC
CONVERSION – Dance Act, Trois-Rivières, QC – **Trish’s Golden Buzzer**
GBA – Circus Act, Montreal, QC
GENEVIÈVE CÔTÉ – Novelty Act, Laval, QC – **Howie’s Golden Buzzer**
PAOLA TROILO – Singer/Musician, Laval, QC
THE CAST – Dance Act, Lévis, QC – **Group Golden Buzzer**
YUKON TERRITORY:
MAGIC BEN – Magic Act, Whitehorse, YT
Plus, key moments from tonight’s episode include:
FLEXY-T (Ajax, ON) contorted her way to four yeses, Howie said she was “inspirational, aspirational, and a fun example of what we love to celebrate here on Canada’s Got Talent.”
Juno-award winning singers THE BEARHEAD SISTERS (Edmonton, AB) performed an original song called “Waka’ne” and wowed the judges
ASD BAND (Toronto, ON) had the audience at OLG Stage rocking out during their performance of “Follow You” by Imagine Dragons, Lilly called it “epic.”
Howie praised the comedy of JOZE PIRANIAN (Toronto, ON), calling his act memorable
Dance crew THE CAST (Lévis, QC) received the Group Golden Buzzer after bringing the house down with their hard-hitting hip-hop routine.
A Recap of Tonight’s
Performances (Tuesday, April 25)
CIRQUE KALABANTÉ – Circus Act
Montreal, QC
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
TRA MY TRINH – Circus Act
Montreal, QC
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
FLEXY-T – Circus Act
Ajax, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Check Out FLEXY-T’s Performance HERE
THE DREAMBOATS – Vocal Groups
Mississauga, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
ASD BAND – Vocal Groups
Toronto, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Check Out ASD BAND’s Performance HERE
THE BEARHEAD SISTERS – Vocal Groups
Edmonton, AB
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
DAVID GREEN – Comedy Act
Niagara Falls, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
JOZE PIRANIAN – Comedy Act
Toronto, ON
Check Out JOZE PIRANIAN’s Performance HERE
RICHARD FORGET – Magic Act
Whitby, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
DAVID NT ANNAN – Dance Act
Fredericton, NB
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
ASHLEY VELDBOOM – Dance Act
Orillia, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
THE CAST – Dance Act
Lévis, QC
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Check Out THE CAST’s Performance HERE
**COMING UP**
A Sneak Peek at Next Week’s Semi-Final
Performances (Tuesday, May 2)
ALEXANDRA CÔTÉ – Animal Act
Thetford Mines, QC
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Check Out ALEXANDRA CÔTÉ’s Performance HERE
MAYA GAMZU – Singer/Musician
Toronto, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Check Out MAYA GAMZU’s Performance HERE
COOL GIRAFFES – Dance Act
Edmonton, AB
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Check Out COOL GIRAFFES’ Performance HERE
THE TURNBULL BROTHERS – Singers
Glace Bay, NS
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Check Out THE TURNBULL BROTHERS’ Performance HERE
ATSUSHI ONO – Magic Act
Calgary, AB
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Check Out ATSUSHI ONO’s Performance HERE
BEATRICE LOVE – Singer/Musician
Edmonton, AB
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Check Out BEATRICE LOVE’s Performance HERE
PAOLA TROILO – Singer/Musician
Laval, QC
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Check Out PAOLA TROILO’s Performance HERE
MR. CUDDLES THE EVIL OCTOPUS – Novelty Act
Gibsons, BC
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Check Out MR. CUDDLES’ Performance HERE
CONVERSION – Dance Act
Trois-Rivières, QC
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Check Out CONVERSION’s Performance HERE
Canada’s Got Talent is produced by McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc. and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.
