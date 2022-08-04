Canada goes unbeaten in preliminaries after 3-0 win over Sweden at Hlinka Gretzky Cup

RED DEER, Alta. — Canada's men's under-18 team closed out preliminary play undefeated after a 3-0 victory over Sweden on Wednesday at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Calum Ritchie and Brayden Yager each recorded one goal and one assist, while Zachary Benson added a score of his own. Scott Ratzlaff made 18 saves in the win.

The Canadians dominated offensively for much of the way, firing no less than 12 shots on goal within each period of play and totalling 43 for the night.

Canada had previously defeated Switzerland 14-0 on Sunday, and Slovakia 9-1 on Tuesday in Group A action.

Finland, which finished second in Group B awaits Canada in the semifinals on Friday. The gold and bronze medal games will take place Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2022

The Canadian Press