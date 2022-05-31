CANADA FX DEBT-C$ posts biggest monthly gain since October as economy grows

Fergal Smith
·2 min read

(Adds analyst quote and details throughout; updates prices)

* Loonie touches its strongest since April 22 at 1.2630

* For the month, the currency advances 1.7%

* Canadian economy grows 3.1% in the first quarter

* Canadian bond yields rise across steeper curve

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, May 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to its highest level in nearly six weeks against the greenback, boosted by recent strength in oil prices and domestic data that showed the economy had momentum heading into the second quarter.

Canada's economy was not as robust as expected in the first quarter, growing at an annualized rate of 3.1%. But domestic demand was buoyant and gains for monthly GDP pointed to further growth in the current quarter, reinforcing the likelihood of another half-percentage-point interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada on Wednesday.

"Canadian growth data and rising oil prices offset the delayed reaction in U.S. Treasuries to yesterday's hawkish Fed commentary from Governor Waller," said Jay Zhao-Murray, a market analyst at Monex Canada Inc.

The U.S. Federal Reserve should be prepared to raise interest rates by a half percentage point at every meeting from now on until inflation is decisively curbed, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Monday.

The U.S. 10-year yield jumped by nearly 10 basis points on Tuesday and the U.S. dollar rallied against every G10 currency, with the exception of the loonie.

Canada's currency was up 0.1% at 1.2645 per greenback, or 79.08 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest since April 22 at 1.2630. For the month, the currency advanced 1.7%, its biggest monthly gain since last October.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, climbed to its highest in nearly three months at $119.98 a barrel, before settling lower after a report that some OPEC members were exploring the idea of suspending Russia's participation in an oil-production deal.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year touched its highest since May 19 at 2.930% before dipping to 2.901%, up 7.5 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Susan Fenton and Marguerita Choy)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Avs excited for 'dream' McDavid - MacKinnon matchup

    Colorado's Erik Johnson and Nazem Kadri spoke about the 'best-on-best' matchup between Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon in the Stanley Cup Western conference finals.&nbsp;

  • In his first competition, Yellowknife kickboxer travels to hometown in India and returns with gold

    After a quick visit to his hometown in southern India, Gopi Rajkumar has returned to Yellowknife with a gold medal in kickboxing. After flying to a different continent — approximately 11,500 kilometres as the crow flies — the 38-year-old stayed for around a week before travelling that distance all over again. But he was there long enough to win the Tamil Nadu World Association of Kickboxing Organization (WAKO) Championship for the under 75 kilogram low kick amateur category. The championship hap

  • Spain replaces French Barbarians as July opponent for Canadian men's rugby team

    TORONTO — Spain has replaced the French Barbarians as Canada's opponent in a men's rugby match July 10 at Ottawa's TD Place. "We had an agreement from the French Barbarians that they would be travelling for a two-match tour this July to the U.S.A., and Canada," Jamie Levchuk, Rugby Canada's interim CEO and managing director of revenue and fan engagement, said in a statement. "We apologize to those fans that purchased pre-sale tickets and will honour full refunds." Canada had originally been due

  • Trois-Rivières, Que., is betting big on sports

    It's the third inning of the opening game of the new baseball season at Quillorama Stadium in Trois-Rivières and second baseman for the hometown Aigles, Joe Campagna, is at bat. He swings at an offering from pitcher Jared Cheek of Kentucky's Florence Y'alls and with a crack of the bat, the ball launches into a gap in the outfield. Montrealer Louis-Philippe Pelletier takes off from second base, rounds third and scores. The crowd rises to their feet and they cheer. As a reporter from Montreal, I c

  • Robert Lewandowski says time at Bayern Munich is 'over'

    WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Robert Lewandowski’s time at Bayern Munich appears to be over. The Poland striker, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona, said at a news conference ahead of his national team’s training camp on Monday that a transfer would be the best outcome for all sides. “As of today one thing is certain, that my story with Bayern Munich is over and after everything that took place in recent months I cannot imagine further good cooperation," said Lewandowski, whose contract with t

  • Finland defeats Canada in overtime 4-3 to win World Hockey Championship

    TAMPERE — Sakari Manninen scored in overtime to lift host Finland to a 4-3 win over Canada in a wild gold-medal game at the men’s World Hockey Championship on Sunday. Finland also got two goals from Mikael Granlund and another from Joel Armia. Dylan Cozens, Zach Whitecloud and Max Comtois scored for Canada, while Matt Barzal chipped in with three assists. The Finns held a 3-1 lead late in the third before the Canadians struck for two goals with their goaltender pulled. Whitecloud scored with 2:1

  • 'It saved days and days of work': Hay River hockey players praised for helping flood victims

    When Mitchell Touesnard returned to his flooded home in Hay River, N.W.T., he discovered a damaged basement that was going to turn into a big cleanup job. But with a supportive community like Hay River, the only tools he needed to get the job done were some Rusty Blades. The Hay River Rusty Blades Old Timers Hockey club stepped up to help victims whose homes were affected when the town of almost 4,000 people were ordered to evacuate in the middle of the night earlier this month. "It saved days a

  • Stampeders roll over Lions 41-6 in CFL pre-season opener

    CALGARY — Five different players scored touchdowns to lead the Calgary Stampeders to a convincing 41-6 exhibition win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday at McMahon Stadium. Shawn Bane Jr. started things by running a punt back into B.C.’s end zone late in the second quarter. Dedrick Mills, Tommy Stevens and Rasheed Tucker had rushing scores in the second half, while Josiah Schakel had an interception return for a TD late in the contest. After entering the game late in the third quarter as Calgary’s

  • Svechnikov: 'Boys were on fire' in Game 5

    Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov says his team was 'on fire' in its 3-1 win versus the New York Rangers in Game 5 of their second round playoff series.

  • Shesterkin, Chytil help Rangers top Hurricanes, force Game 7

    NEW YORK (AP) — Igor Shesterkin stopped 37 shots and became the fifth goalie in NHL history to have two assists in a playoff game, Filip Chytil scored twice in the second period and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on Saturday night to force a deciding Game 7 in their second-round series. Tyler Motte and Mika Zibanejad scored in the first period to get New York started, Artemi Panarin tallied in the third and Adam Fox had two assists to help the Rangers set a franchise recor

  • Cyclist dies in B.C.'s Central Okanagan a week before province-wide biking event

    A crash that killed a cyclist in B.C.'s Central Okanagan happened a week before the Go By Bike Week, an annual province-wide event that celebrates cycling as a form of commute. Kelowna RCMP said they responded Tuesday morning to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 97 at Parkinson Drive, in the northern part of the city near Ellison Lake, where a 70-year-old male cyclist was hit by a car and died at the scene. In an emailed statement to CBC News, Mounties said the man attempted to cross the high

  • Olympic decathlon champ Damian Warner in contention for another Hypo Meeting title

    Canada's Damian Warner is in the hunt for another decathlon Hypo Meeting title. The London, Ont., native trails Switzerland's Simon Ehammer by two points after the first day of competition on Saturday at Mösle Stadium in Götzis, Austria. Warner, the reigning Olympic decathlon champion, is trying to win the event for the sixth consecutive time and extend his record-total to seven. The 32-year-old is contesting in his first decathlon of the year at the World Athletics Combined Events Tour Gold mee

  • Veteran forward Jason Spezza announces retirement, will join Maple Leafs front office

    TORONTO — Veteran Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza announced his retirement Sunday after a 19-season NHL career. The 38-year-old is moving into the Maple Leafs’ front office as a special assistant to GM Kyle Dubas. Taken second overall by Ottawa in the 2001 draft, Spezza spent his first 11 seasons with the Ottawa Senators before joining the Dallas Stars in 2014 and Toronto in 2019. Spezza recorded 995 points (363 goals and 632 assists) in 1,248 career regular-season NHL games, with another 76 po

  • West final boasts MacKinnon versus McDavid, 2 speedy teams

    DENVER (AP) — The headline act for the Western Conference final: Connor McDavid against Nathan MacKinnon. The show is about to get real good. This is a series sure to generate lots of end-to-end, fast-paced, goal-scoring entertainment as McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers meet MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche starting Tuesday night in Game 1. Led by two of the top players in hockey, the Oilers and Avalanche are the two highest scoring teams in the playoffs, both averaging more than four goals p

  • Hockey Canada names team for delayed women's world under-18 hockey championship

    CALGARY — Canada's under-18 women's hockey team for the world championship was announced for the second time in less than five months Monday. The three goaltenders, seven defenders and 13 forwards chosen by Hockey Canada will wear the Maple Leaf at the women's world under-18 hockey championship June 6-13 in Madison and Middleton, Wis. That tournament was relocated and rescheduled from Linkoping and Mjolby, Sweden, in January. The championship was called off less than two weeks before opening bec

  • Final Four: Edmonton Oilers start preparing for Colorado Avalanche in Western final

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have made it through two rounds of the NHL playoffs, but they’ve used two Game 1 mulligans along the way. They'll look to reverse that trend by starting strong against the Colorado Avalanche when the Western Conference final kicks off Tuesday in Denver. "We want to have a good first 10 minutes, good first period," defenceman Tyson Barrie said Saturday after the Oilers practised at Rogers Place. "Everyone has got to be ready, that’s a good club coming against us. In

  • Shesterkin, Chytil help Rangers top Hurricanes, force Game 7

    NEW YORK (AP) — Igor Shesterkin stopped 37 shots and became the fifth goalie in NHL history to have two assists in a playoff game, Filip Chytil scored twice in the second period and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on Saturday night to force a deciding Game 7 in their second-round series. Tyler Motte and Mika Zibanejad scored in the first period to get New York started, Artemi Panarin tallied in the third and Adam Fox had two assists to help the Rangers set a franchise recor

  • Johnny Gaudreau's free agency the burning off-season issue for the Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — The off-season for the Calgary Flames is starting earlier than they wanted, and the burning question heading into it is whether the team can retain its top player. Left-winger Johnny Gaudreau will become an unrestricted free agent on July 13. There will be suitors for the 28-year-old coming off a career year of 40 goals and 75 assists while playing all 82 regular-season games. "Sit down with my agent this week sometime and figure out what's best for me and my family," Gaudreau said Sat

  • Canada's Pavan, Humana-Paredes ousted at Ostrava Elite 16

    Canadian beach volleyball duo Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes have been eliminated at the FIVB Beach Pro Tour Elite 16 in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Pavan and Humana-Paredes (1-2), who are coming off a second-place finish at the AVP Austin Open, finished Pool-C play on Friday with a defeat against Switzerland's Joana Heidrich and Anouk Vergé-Dépré (21-18, 21-19), that followed a victory over American duo Kelley Kolinske and Sara Hughes (22-20) (21-19). The reigning world champions opened th

  • Jays rally to trip Angels 6-5, win fourth straight

    LOS ANGELES — Matt Chapman hit a go-ahead two-run double during Toronto's three-run eighth inning and the Blue Jays rallied for the second straight night to defeat the Los Angeles Angels 6-5 on Saturday. Mike Trout homered and Matt Duffy tied a career high with four hits for the Angels, who have dropped four straight. Los Angeles trailed 6-4 going into the bottom of the ninth, but Brandon Marsh's RBI single with two outs scored Duffy to get them within a run. AL saves leader Jordan Romano walked