CANADA FX DEBT-C$ lags G10 peers as bearish bets reach 6-year high

Loonie trades in a range of 1.3690 to 1.3749

Bearish bets reach highest since June 2017

Price of U.S. oil rises 2.25%

10-year yield eases 2.5 basis points

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Monday, as speculators added to their short positions in the currency ahead of domestic inflation data that could keep the Bank of Canada on the sidelines.

The loonie was trading nearly unchanged at 1.3720 to the greenback, or 72.88 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3690 to 1.3749.

It was the only G10 currency not to gain ground against the U.S. dollar as investors held to the belief that the U.S. Federal Reserve has finished its interest rate hiking cycle.

"We're in a holding pattern because of the big CPI report tomorrow," said Erik Bregar, director, FX and precious metals risk management at Silver Gold Bull.

The currency "can't get a bid" despite positive factors, such as lower U.S. bond yields and higher oil prices, Bregar said. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 2.25% higher at $77.60 a barrel.

Data on Tuesday is expected to show that Canadian inflation slowed to an annual pace of 3.2% in October from 3.8% in September.

Money markets expect the BoC to leave its benchmark interest rate on hold at a 22-year high of 5% in December before shifting to rate cuts as soon as April.

Canada's economy is flirting with recession and the downturn could worsen now that a period of rapid growth in the United States is expected to end.

Speculators have raised their bearish bets on the Canadian dollar to the most since June 2017, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of Nov. 14, net short positions had increased to 70,403 contracts from 67,721 in the prior week.

The Canadian 10-year yield eased 2.5 basis points to 3.659%, trading near its lowest level in two months. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)