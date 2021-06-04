Canada Funds Affordable Homes In Calgary

CMHC EN (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

CALGARY, AB, June 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The COVID-19 crisis has made it clear that affordable housing is key to Canada's recovery for communities across the country, including those in Calgary.

Today the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) announced $7.6 million in funding to support HomeSpace Society with the construction of 51 affordable housing units in Downtown Calgary.

This funding helped build bachelor and one-bedroom units for low-income supportive housing for vulnerable people and low-income individuals. Residents will begin phased move-ins starting in June.

All residents will be provided with social supports, through partnerships with several social service agencies in order to ensure success in HomeSpace Society's housing strategy. HomeSpace Society currently operates in 31 other buildings, with 850+ of Calgary's most vulnerable citizens.

This funding is being delivered through CMHC's National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), which supports new and revitalization construction of mixed-income, mixed-tenure, and mixed-use affordable housing. The NHCF is a key pillar of the Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS).

In Budget 2021, $750 million in NHCF funding is being made available in 2021-22 and 2022-23. This will accelerate the creation of 3,400 new units, and the repair of 13,700 units.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. These developments are a result of great partnerships, coming together to respond to a grave housing need. I'm proud that through the National Housing Strategy, our government is investing in these units of affordable housing for residents of Calgary seeking safe, affordable housing options that meet their needs. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Our government recognizes the importance of investing in affordable housing to support vulnerable and low-income individuals. Partnerships with organizations such as HomeSpace Society who are on the front lines of this importance work are what makes projects like these possible. The construction of 51 affordable housing units in Downtown Calgary is an important step to recovery and to building stronger more resilient communities in the long run." – The Honourable Jim Carr, Special Representative for the Prairies

"Collaboration with private and public sectors is critical for HomeSpace in developing and managing supportive, affordable housing for individuals and families in need." – Bernadette Majdell, CEO, HomeSpace

Quick Facts:

With a budget of $13.2 billion, the NHCF gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults.

Through the NHCF, the Government of Canada will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes.

Under the NHCF, investments are also planned to create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence, as well as create at least 7,000 new affordable housing units for seniors and 2,400 new affordable housing units for people with developmental disabilities.

To help Canadians find affordable housing, Budget 2021 proposes to provide an additional $2.5 billion over seven years in new funding and a reallocation of $1.3 billion in previously announced funding to speed up the construction, repair, and support over 35,000 additional housing units.

In Budget 2021, $750 million in existing funding under NHCF is proposed to be advanced to 2021-22 and 2022-23. This will accelerate the creation of 3,400 new units, and the repair of 13,700 units. $250 million in existing funding will also be allocated to support the construction, repair, and operating costs of an estimated 560 units of transitional housing and shelter spaces for women and children fleeing violence. Advancing these funds will help the Government to address gender-based violence.

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $70+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home—this includes more than $13 billion committed through the 2020 Fall Economic Statement.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

