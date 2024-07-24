Players of Team Canada – Canada football team member detained by police in drone spy scandal at Olympics

Canadian Olympic chiefs have been forced to apologise after a member of team staff was detained by French authorities over allegations that they used a drone to record their New Zealand opponents in training.

The Canadian Olympic Committee issued a statement late on Tuesday night which acknowledged that “a non-accredited member of the Canada Soccer support team was detained by French authorities” following a complaint by New Zealand Football.

Canada, who are the defining Olympic champions in women’s football, face New Zealand in a group match in the Olympic tournament in St Etienne on Thursday.

In its statement, the COC said that the staff member “is believed to have been using a drone to record the New Zealand’s women’s football team during practice”.

It said that it stood for “fair-play” and that they were “shocked and disappointed” by the allegations.

“We offer our heartfelt apologies to New Zealand Football, to all the players affected, and to the New Zealand Olympic Committee. We are reviewing next steps with the IOC [International Olympic Committee], Paris 2024, Canada Soccer, and Fifa,” said the statement,

The New Zealand Olympic Committee said that it was “deeply shocked and disappointed” by the situation. “Team support members immediately reported the incident to police, leading to the drone operator, who has been identified as a support staff member of the wider Canadian women’s football team, to be detained,” a statement said.

“The NZOC has formally lodged the incident with the IOC integrity unit and has asked Canada for a full review. Team Canada has issued an apology and is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

French security forces Paris 2024 sites are intercepting an average of six drones every day, according to the French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal.

Attal said that the droves were often operated by tourists wanting to take pictures.

“That’s why it’s important to remind people of the rules – there’s a ban on flying drones,” he said.

“Systems are in place to allow us to very quickly intercept (drones) and arrest their operators.”