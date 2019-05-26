Canada finds safe landing spot after performance at London 7s

Mission accomplished.

At times it wasn't pretty – in fact it was downright ugly - but Team Canada is safe.

No matter what happens in Paris, Canada has guaranteed its status as a core team for the HSBC World Sevens Series next season.

A 7th place finish in London — good for 10 series points — means the Canadians will not be dragged into a nail biting relegation battle on French soil next weekend.

WATCH | Canada vs. U.S. in Cup quarter-finals:

Japan, Kenya and Wales will be involved in that scrap for survival. Canada and its fans can finally breathe a collective sigh of relief; secure in the knowledge its famous red jerseys will be back to compete with the elite.

Canada's second Cup quarter-final of the season happened to coincide with the comeback of Perry Baker. The American superstar, returning to action after a four-month injury lay off, set the tone with trademark tries at the beginning of each half.

The Canadian cause wasn't helped by the absence of Connor Braid. The Victoria B.C. native — Canada's leading try scorer this season — damaged his shoulder in the Pool finale against Japan and took no part in the knock out stages in London.

Braid could be rested, if necessary, for the France Sevens. If he needs extra time to recover, so be it. Canada will have its fingers crossed the injury is not serious because Braid will most certainly be needed for the Olympic qualifying tournament in early July.

WATCH | Canada vs. Ireland in consolation bracket:

Adam Zaruba enjoyed his return in the English capital. A nonchalant hat-trick against the hapless Japanese was probably the individual Canadian highlight of the weekend. Zaruba's contribution should ensure the big man makes the roster for the Olympic qualifiers.

Henry Paul will make those decisions in due course. The interim head coach, parachuted in from the 15s program, has a chance to stake his own claim for the job over the next few weeks. If he can lead the Canadians to respectability in Paris, and guide them to an Olympic berth, Paul may just be in the right place at the right time to plot the future.

Silver lining for tumultuous season

London delivered a small silver lining for Canada. Harry Jones and his team mates took care of business on the field, but this is not a season of which to be proud. The players' pre-season boycott and the recent departure of Damian McGrath leaves a bitter taste and Rugby Canada needs to get its house in order.

It cannot be done overnight, and it cannot be achieved without cooperation from both sides. Trust and respect has to be rebuilt, allowing the players to perform at their optimum level, knowing the governing body is fully engaged and supportive.

Canada could learn a thing or two from its American cousins. The USA Eagles collected their 7th podium of a highly profitable campaign, those bronze medals more than enough to guarantee an automatic spot at the 2020 Olympic Games.

Team USA has another ambition in mind. The return of Baker and man-mountain Danny Barrett means it is all systems go for Paris. If the Americans can win there they will be World Series Champions for the first time. There's no telling where the sport could go in North America if the US can rise to the occasion.

WATCH | Fiji downs Australia in Cup final:

Fiji is set on stealing the American celebration. The Fijian victory in London vaults them over the U.S. to the top of the series standings for the first time this season. Gareth Baber's team has not only sealed its own ticket to the Olympics — it will also take a slender lead into Paris.

The Fijian swagger was on full display at Twickenham. The incredible dexterity in ball handling, mixed with raw speed and power, was sevens rugby at its unstructured and unpredictable best.

There is a reason Fiji is the Olympic champion. In a week's time, it may also be the World Series Champion for a fourth time.