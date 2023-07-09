Women's World Cup 2023: Canada unveils final roster — who made the cut?

Canada is ranked seventh heading into the tournament, which kicks off in Australia and New Zealand on July 20.

On Sunday, Canada manager Bev Priestman announced her 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup roster. (Photo by Christian Liewig - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

The Canadian women's national soccer team began a new journey as manager Bev Priestman unveiled her 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup roster on Sunday.

Canada is ranked seventh heading into the tournament, which kicks off in Australia and New Zealand on July 20.

While they'll be going against heavy hitters such as England, USA, and Germany, Canada are the reigning Olympic champions and will be hoping to make a deep run.

So, when does Canada play and who made the final cut? Read on for everything you need to know about Canada at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Who made the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Canadian roster?

On July 9, Priestman announced her 23-person squad, one day before the FIFA deadline. Here's the squad:

Goalkeepers

Defenders

Midfielders

Forwards

'Dynamic and exciting 23-player roster'

After the squad announcement, Priestman spoke to the media about naming her 2023 Women's World Cup roster.

"I’m proud to name this dynamic and exciting 23-player roster," said Priestman in an interview with Canada Soccer. "I know every single person has given their all to make this squad. It’s a great mix of veterans, experienced and new players who can all bring something different this summer."

The manager went on to explain why certain players like Desiree Scott, Clarissa Larisey and Marie-Yasmine Alidou were not included.

"I’m naturally devastated for the players who have missed out, especially due to injuries, but I know every player will be with us on our journey and have been pivotal in getting us to this point," she said.

When and where is the 2023 Women's World Cup?

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup begins July 20 in New Zealand and Australia.

It's the first time the competition will be co-hosted in the southern hemisphere.

The tournament will run until August 20, and has been expanded to include 32 participating nations with 64 matches total.

When does Canada play in the 2023 Women's World Cup?

The seventh-ranked Canadians are part of Group B, and will begin their campaign on July 21 against No. 40 Nigeria (kick-off 10:30pm ET).

They will face No. 22 Ireland on July 26 (kick-off 8:00am ET), and No. 10 Australia on July 31 (kick-off 6:00am ET).

"We know we have three difficult games, all with different styles of play and so being able to adapt and be equipped for all three is important whilst really harnessing and imposing our strengths on any opponent we face," Priestman said in a previous media call.

Across Canada, all of the matches will be broadcasted live on CTV, TSN and RDS, with extended coverage across Canada Soccer’s digital channels from CanadaSoccer.com to Facebook, Instagram, Threads, TikTok, Twitter and Youtube featuring the hashtags #CANWNT and #WECAN.

Team Canada manager Bev Priestman has focused on 'engaging' and being 'supportive' with her players to get the most out of them as they get ready for the World Cup. Watch Priestman and Team Canada as the FIFA Women's World Cup begins July 20th on TSN and CTV. pic.twitter.com/UKbI4zuoB5 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 9, 2023

How is Canada expected to perform in the 2023 Women's World Cup?

All eyes will be on Canada as they enter the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup as reigning Olympic champions.

On the pitch, they have a solid mix of experienced veterans and prolific youngsters looking to make their mark on international football.

Canada also has a history of success in global competitions, and they're used to playing against top international talent.

Additionally, all of the Canadian athletes are currently playing high-level club soccer across North America and Europe. These opportunities to hone their craft and get minutes before the tournament will be vital.

However, Canada's hopes are threatened by injuries and the ongoing pay dispute with the national federation.

A 6th FIFA Women's World Cup for the 🐐🇨🇦#WeCAN pic.twitter.com/TygZ1Yal8y — CAN Soccer’s WNT (@CANWNT) July 9, 2023

Who are some Canadian players to watch at the 2023 Women's World Cup?

While every player brings their own style and panache to Canada's game, there are a few players to keep your eyes on.

Christine Sinclair

Christine Sinclair is one of the most successful soccer players to ever compete for Canada.

This will be the captain’s sixth World Cup, and she’ll aim to use her leadership and experience to make a difference on the pitch.

While she's still in goal-scoring form, Sinclair just turned 40 years old, so this could be her final World Cup.

Julia Grosso

The 22-year-old, who led Juventus to a Coppa Italia win this season, has the ball knowledge and technical ability of a seasoned veteran.

Grosso is confident, strong, and will be an important player for Canada’s future.

Ashley Lawrence

Lawrence had a career-high 28 matches for PSG this season before signing for Chelsea FC in the Women's Super League.

She’s one of Canada’s most consistent players, and her speed will be relied upon to chase down and stop top international opponents.

How have Canada done at past Women's World Cups?

This summer's tournament will mark Canada’s eighth consecutive participation at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

In the seven previous appearances, the Reds reached the knockout stage three times. Their most successful campaign came in 2003, where they placed fourth.

Last time out, at the 2019 tournament in France, Canada made it to the round of 16. This secured them back-to-back tournaments where they made it out of the group stage.