Canada to field two teams at world junior men's football championship event

EDMONTON — Canada will field two teams at the world under-20 men's football championship slated for later this summer.

Canada and Canada 2 will participate in the eight-team event, which officially kicks off June 22 and runs through to June 30. Games will be held at Clarke and Commonwealth Stadiums.

Canada 2 will open tournament action against Austria at Clarke Stadium. Canada will play its first game later that day at Commonwealth Stadium versus Brazil.

In other opening-day action, Japan meets Australia while the United States faces Panama.

The winner of Canada 2-Austria will face the winner of Canada-Brazil in one semifinal contest on June 26, while the Japan-Australia and USA-Panama victors will play in the other semi. On June 30, the two semifinal winners will square off in the gold-medal game while the semifinal losers will battle for the bronze.

Both contests will be played at Commonwealth Stadium. The games to decide fifth through eighth place will be held at Clarke Stadium on the same day.

The world junior football championship will be played this summer following a six-year hiatus. The International Federation of American Football championship was last held in 2018 but was paused due to complications caused by the global pandemic.

Canada defeated Mexico 14-7 to win the 2018 world title before an IFAF record gathering of more than 35,000 spectators.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2024.

The Canadian Press